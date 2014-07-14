Jaguar wants your real-life track days to play like Gran Turismo

Reduce driver distraction, improve safety, yadda yadda...tell us about the ghost car race-mode already.

Jaguar Land Rover is looking to transform your days at the track into a video-game style experience, where vital info is overlaid onto your windscreen just like Gran Turismo's HUD.

The car manufacturer is developing the augmented reality tech, calling it 'virtual windscreen', in hopes that one day drivers can access on-the-fly details without taking their eyes off the road.

The 'virtual windscreen' concept uses the entire windscreen as a display, projecting speed stats, navigation info, and hazard warnings.

The firm also wants to improve pro driver performance, offering augmented racing lines, brake guidance, and even virtual cones.

"We are working on research projects taht will give the driver better information to enhance the driving experience," says Dr Wolfgang Epple, Director of Research and Technology at Jaguar Land Rover.

"By presenting the highest quality imagery possible, a driver need only look at a display once. Showing virtual images that allow the driver to accurately judge speed and distance will enable better decision-making and offer real benefits for every-day driving on the road, or the track."

Perhaps most excitingly, Jaguar is toying with the idea of a ghost car overlay. For those unfamiliar with the term, many racing games offer a ghost car mode where you see a 'ghost' version of your own vehicle that mirrors your previous lap, effectively letting you compete against yourself for top track times.

If applied to the augmented tech, you could theoretically race against yourself around a real life track, with zero risk of car-on-car collision.

Source Jaguar Land Rover

Via DailyTech