iPad Pro set to feature MagSafe wireless and reverse charging in 2022

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 models may have only just launched but we’re already hearing about what next year’s model could feature. Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning to add MagSafe wireless charging to its next iPad Pro models, as well as providing reverse charging for iPhones, AirPods and other accessories.

This would be achieved by switching from the current aluminum to a glass back, much like recent iPhone models. Apple switched from the standard Qi wireless charging to its proprietary MagSafe system in the iPhone 12. MagSafe provides a faster charge as well as a magnetic connection – both of which could be useful for charging larger devices like the iPad Pro.

These new models are set to appear in 2022 but with such a long time before a launch, Bloomberg cautions that plans could still change. After all, the iPhone 11 was expected to feature reverse charging, but it never materialized. With MagSafe connections recently appearing on the new iMac 24-inch, the wireless charging solution for the iPad Pro seems more reliable.

Plans are also afoot for the iPad mini, with thinner bezels and the removal of the home button, to match the iPad Air and iPad Pro. This could also allow for a larger screen. According to MacRumors, this could increase from the current 7.9-inch display to 8.5 o 9 inches without changing the case size.

The standard 10.2-inch iPad could also get a revamp, with a new thinner low-cost model being developed. The low-end tablet market has exploded in the last couple of years, due mostly to remote working situations.

It also appears that Apple hasn’t completely given up its plans for a multi-device wireless charging mat. While the planned AirPower device was apparently scrapped due to it not being able to deliver the required performance, work continues on a new solution, which could include over-the-air charging. A timeline for this is unknown, however, and is likely to still be years off.