I pay for Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video – and I'd cancel this one for March 2022

Long ago I moved to a predominantly streaming service-only plan in terms of how I consume TV and movies, which is why right now in March 2022 I subscribe to Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

However, with my budget being squeezed like never before, I'm seriously considering cancelling one of them to save some money. After all, each one of these services supplies hundreds of hours of entertainment, so I feel that while it would be disappointing to miss out on some content, I'd have plenty of other stuff to watch.

But, which service to cancel? That is the question currently occupying my mind.

Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video all have their own killer shows and movie libraries, and I've been impressed to varying degrees with all of them while I've been a subscriber, but if needs must then one must go.

Here I make a case for each streaming service, trying to personally judge in my opinion how strong each one's TV, movie and original content is (with a F to A scoring system), before trying to pick one for cancellation.

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Prime Video

In terms of original content I've really enjoyed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Wheel of Time, American Gods and, of course, The Boys. For me The Boys is Prime Video's biggest show and I'm really looking forward to season three dropping later this year.

I also watched a bit of Clarkson's Farm, which was interesting in the sense that it did a really good job of showing just how difficult farming is, and also had a crack at Nine Perfect Strangers, even though I am yet to finish it as other content has taken precedence.

Regarding other exclusive content, I enjoyed watching some of the British Theatre productions that were put on offer, including Hamlet and Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch.

In terms of non-original TV shows, the fact that Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available on Prime Video has been a welcome boon, and I know my partner has enjoyed re-watching Ugly Betty.

Some movies I've enjoyed include A Knight's Tale, 10 Things I Hate About You, What We Do In The Shadows, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Palm Springs and Hunt for the Wilder People. There's also Hot Tub Time Machine on Prime Video, which is far better than anyone gave it credit for.

Overall, I'd personally give Amazon Prime Video and B for original content, a B- for movie selection and a C for non-original TV shows.

(Image credit: Future)

Disney Plus

In terms of original content on Disney Plus I've enjoyed Loki, WandaVision, Olaf Presents, Luca, Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, Jungle Cruise, Encanto and Muppets Haunted Mansion, while I'm also excited for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. I could not get into The Mandalorian, though.

Another piece of content that I really enjoyed watching on Disney Plus was the musical Hamilton and I was excited to hear that the recent Steven Spielberg West Side Story is has arrived on the service too.

In terms of TV, I've really enjoyed the fact that I can watch all the classic The Simpsons episodes on Disney Plus (in 4:3 aspect ratio, naturally), as well Futurama and some American Dad. Thanks to the Star content library I also enjoyed watching Malcom in the Middle and Scrubs, too, as well as the new shows Only Murders in the Building and Pam & Tommy.

Probably the best TV show I watched on Disney Plus over the last year or so has to be the simply fantastic Fosse Verdon.

Disney Plus' non-original movies content got a really welcome bump when the Star catalogue was added in, with me watching content including Alita Battle Angel, Prometheus, Predator, Moulin Rouge, Firefly, Terminator Dark Fate, Starship Troopers, The X Files, Aliens and Sunshine.

Overall, I'd give Disney Plus an A for original content, a B+ for TV content and a B+ for movies.

(Image credit: Future)

Netflix

In terms of Netflix original content The Witcher has naturally been on my playlist, even though I think the show could improve in a few notable areas, as well as Stranger Things, Disenchantment, The Last Kingdom, Cowboy Bebop, Lovesick, The Crown, The Baby Sitters Club, Enola Holmes, The Chair and the truly excellent The Queen's Gambit.

In terms of non-original Netflix content I've ploughed my way through most of Friends, The IT Crowd, Black Books, Bad Education, Gilmore Girls, Poldark and Dawson's Creek.

As for movies, some highlights include The Gentlemen, the Studio Ghibli collection of movies, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Austin Powers, Clueless, Bridget Jones, Liar Liar, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, The Hobbit, Matilda, Pride & Prejudice, O Brother, Where Art Though?, Pacific Rim and the excellent The Dig.

Overall I'd give Netflix an A- for original content, a B for TV series and a A for movie library.

Conclusion

I think, based on my scores here, as much as I would miss some of the quality TV content on Amazon Prime Video, that is the service I would cut right now in March 2022 if I had to. I feel that for me its movie content selection is the weakest of the three services and while its original TV content is good, it's library of non-original TV content isn't where it needs to be.

Disney Plus feels the strongest keeper for me, just, followed by Netflix. I really think I'd struggle to choose between these two if I had to, as both offers pretty excellent all-round content packages. I think Netflix edges it in terms of movie content, but Disney Plus edges it in terms of originals and variety of content.

I'm super excited for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney Plus, while also stoked for the new series of Stranger Things and The Last Kingdom on Netflix, and I'll be keeping both subs for the time being for sure to I don't miss these.

The only thing stopping me cancelling Prime Video really is The Boys, which I've thoroughly enjoyed. And Season 3 is incoming...

Actually fancy subscribing to Netflix, Disney Plus or Prime Video instead of cutting a sub? Today's best prices are detailed below: