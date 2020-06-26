Grab Google's Pixel 3a for just £23/month with £0 upfront on EE right now

There's a lot to be said for Google's Pixel lineup of phones, which offer a clean take on Android paired with some of the best hardware around, especially for the price. The Google Pixel 3a is the budget option but don't let that fool you: it's packed full of amazing features and EE is offering a cracking deal: £23/month, no upfront costs, and 4GB of data.

The Pixel 3a is a great little device for whatever you want to do. With a 5.6-inch OLED display, everything appears to be really crisp, offering deep blacks and vivid colours. There's 64GB of storage available onboard, which is plenty of space for all your music, videos, and photos.

But it's the camera where the Pixel 3a shines: it's one of the best smartphone cameras you will come across, blending amazing software and hardware to get great shots in any condition, be that in the middle of the day on the beach or a stormy night in the winter.

Elsewhere, there's a bunch of great features includes USB-C, a fingerprint sensor, regular Android updates, and an always-on display that tells you the time and weather, no matters where you are without sucking up battery.

Google Pixel 3a | 64GB | Black or White | EE Contract | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23/month | £0 upfront costs | Available now at EE

Google's Pixel 3a is one of the best phones you could find in terms of bang for your buck. While it might be the cheapest Pixel on sale, that doesn't mean it's bad: there's so much to love about this device, not least the fantastic deal that EE is offering.View Deal

So, if you're in the market to spice up your smartphone life then look no further than this deal from EE, offering the Pixel 3a for just £23/month with £0 upfront costs, 4GB of data, and a load more perks.