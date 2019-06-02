Google Pixel 4: more proof it will include the best Samsung Galaxy S10 feature

Google is looking to seriously shake-up the design of its flagship Pixel handset this year. While the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL brought a number of interesting new features to the table – ultra-wide angle group selfie camera, wireless charging – but didn't exactly blow our hair back in terms of design prowess. After all, the Pixel 3 was essentially a diddier Pixel 2 XL and the Pixel 3 XL introduced us to That Notch.

With the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the Californian technology company looks set to catch-up rivals like Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7 Pro, Huawei P30, and others.

And now, thanks to the latest leaked image of the Google Pixel 4, we now have a clearer idea about exactly how Google looks set to do just that. The Mountain View-based company will seemingly take a leaf from the Infinity-O display design that appeared in the Galaxy S10 series earlier this year. This design relocates the selfie camera(s) into a small cut-out in the screen – allowing the manufacturer to all-but eliminate the bezel that surrounds the display. In turn, that means the overall footprint of the handset can shrink, while maintaining the same size display.

Popular screen protector firm Skinomi has revealed its design for the protective screen cover designed for the Pixel 4... despite the smartphone not being officially confirmed to be in development by Google! As such, it's worth taking the high-resolution render, which shows the Skinomi protector being applied to the Pixel 4 handset with a very generous pinch of salt.

However, the latest render does tally with a number of whispers we've already heard about the upcoming fourth entry in the Pixel smartphone series. Google filed a patent earlier this month that alluded to the same punch-hole screen design , which in turn has been used as the inspiration for a number of high-resolution renders that reveal what the design could look like.

Other rumours point to the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-a-chip, coupled with at least 6GB of RAM. Reports suggest Pixel 4 XL will have a dual rear-mounted camera as well – a first for the Pixel range. Google has always insisted it only needs a single lens to produce the same bokeh-style blur that rivals use dual-camera set-ups to achieve. If the company decides to add a second camera to Pixel 4 XL, it must have something else planned.

The Made By Google hardware event, which has been held in October for the last three years, is still a long way away so it's possible that things could – and will – change before the launch. Stay tuned to T3 for all the latest news as it breaks.