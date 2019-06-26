Google Pixel 4 looks gorgeous in this (minty) fresh new colour

Longtime Google Pixel fans will likely remember the widespread reports of an all-new "Mint Green" colour in the works ahead of the Pixel 3 launch. Unfortunately, that minty-fresh finish never materialised, but there's now renewed hope the colour will appear on the forthcoming Pixel 4 series.

According to a source who is "close to the Pixel smartphone development team" speaking to India Shopps, the colour is back on the table inside Google. Based on the description of the colour from the source, the team mocked-up a series of high-resolution renders to show what the handset looks like beside the usual Black and White finishes that've been staples since the first-generation Google Pixel.

Based on the renders, we really hope the latest report is accurate and we can expect to see a grassy shade make its way into the next line-up. With the more affordable Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL launched earlier this year, Google introduced a new Purple-ish colour that is an incredibly subtle shade that only really appears in the right light.

Elsewhere, the mock-ups created by the India Shopps team tallies with the latest information around the feverishly-anticipated handset, including the gruesome square triple rear-camera module that was confirmed by Google earlier this month.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: India Shopps) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: India Shopps) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: India Shopps)

It's unclear exactly what the multi-camera set-up on the back of the Pixel 4 will enable the forthcoming flagship phone to do. After all, Google has always insisted that it can achieve the same photography effects with a single lens – lossless zoom, portrait mode images, strong low-light performance – that other manufacturers use a dual (or triple, or quadruple) camera set-up to achieve.

The latest renders also reflect the latest whispers that suggest Google will ditch the upsettingly prominent notch used on the Pixel 3 XL in favour of curved bezels, like those seen on the Pixel 2 XL and the Pixel 3a XL.

Seeing the design in its entirety (Google has only revealed the rear case design on its official Twitter account... so far) it looks like a solid handset, albeit one that looks pretty similar to the latest round of iPhone 11 rumours.

As always, it's worth taking these renders with a healthy pinch of salt. Although Google has seemingly confirmed the square camera design, there's no guarantee that we'll see the same all-screen design or "Mint Green" colour in the finished product by the time the annual Made By Google hardware announcement rolls around in early October.