New Garmin Enduro running watch has HUGE battery life: goodbye Garmin Fenix?

The new Garmin Enduro, as its name suggests, is built for endurance. With a huge battery life and seemingly all the features of the Garmin Fenix range, this is a big leap forward for Garmin when it comes to servicing those who like to run and run (and run some more).

You might think that 28 different Garmin Fenix 6 variety, including the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and the Garmin Fenix 6x Pro Solar, might be enough to cover all bases when it comes to tracking outdoor activities. Garmin thinks you are wrong, hence why it announced its latest wearable, the Garmin Enduro, a new running watch geared towards trail runners and especially those individuals who like to run a lot.

The Garmin Enduro is an 'ultra-performance' GPS watch, featuring customisable power management modes and a Power Glass solar charging lens to extend battery life up to 65 days. A full charge will get an athlete 70 hours in GPS mode which is extended to 80 hours with solar capabilities.

The Enduro also introduces new trail running focused features for better performance tracking and "advanced training features with key performance monitoring tools tailored to help endurance athletes better train and perform at their peak."

Tom Evans, Garmin Global Ambassador and trail running legend, had this to say to T3 about the Garmin Enduro: “The obvious massive bonus is the increase in battery over Fenix, making it ideal for ultra-distance races. It’s also significantly lighter too, which makes a massive difference when you’re racing 100km plus races, but it still matches the size of the Fenix 6X."

"That being said, it doesn’t lose any of the ruggedness, so you won’t have a cracked screen if you miss a footing. Enduro also has some great ultra-racing specific features, like the aid station timer which allows you to pause GPS and time your aid station stops, as well as Trail Run VO2 Max and the improvements to ClimbPro", he added, "Ultimately it’s up to each person what Garmin suits them, but for those racing ultra-distance, Enduro’s battery, weight and features will be hard to argue with.”

The Garmin Enduro is available to buy from 15 February 2021 at Garmin US and Garmin UK. Prices from $799.99 / £699.99.

AUS price TBC.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Enduro: main features

Many traditional multisport smartwatch features have been 'augmented', as Garmin puts it, specific to the needs of endurance trail athletes.

These new augmented features include 'Trail Run VO2 Max', which is based on running performance related to trail conditions and adjusted to the environment through heat and altitude acclimation, 'ClimbPro Trail Enhancements', which allows you to get real-time information on the current and upcoming climbs including gradient, distance and elevation gain and 'Rest Timer', which features a rest timer to log the time spent at aid stations in Ultrarun mode.

There is also a Mountain Biking mode which tracks details of every MTB ride with mountain biking metrics plus "specialised grit and flow measurements that rate trail difficulty and track the time of descent" plus a Recovery Advisor feature that recommends how long to rest before another big effort and the next workout based on sleep and wellness data.

Naturally, the Garmin Enduro offers health and wellness features including wrist-based heart rate, Pulse Ox sensor for altitude acclimation and advanced sleep tracking. It also includes Garmin’s Body Battery feature that monitors data to gauge energy levels, which can help with scheduling workouts and rest times.

The Enduro is also fully equipped with navigation and connectivity features including access to multiple global navigation satellite systems as well as built-in ABC sensors such as an altimeter for elevation data, barometer to monitor weather and a 3-axis electronic compass.

Garmin Enduro: image gallery