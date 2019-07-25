ENDING SOON: Nikon's summer sale slashes over £350 off DSLRs, mirrorless kits and lenses

Have you been looking for an excuse to buy a new camera? Well here's your excuse! Nikon's Instant Savings Summer Sale is slashing the price of some of its most sought after DSLR and mirrorless models.

Now, there are just a few weeks left to make the most of these deals, so if you're thinking of buying a new camera for your holiday, now is the time to buy.

Unlike previous years, the discount applies at the point of purchase, so there's no need to worry about applying for 'cashback'.

Oh, and these savings come on top of any discounts that Nikon authorised retailers might already have applied to the product, so there are some excellent deals out there.

The promotion is currently offering instant savings on the purchase of some of Nikon's best and newest cameras, from the entry level D3500, which has £35 off, to the D850, with a massive £180 off.

If mirrorless is more your bag, and you've been eyeing up the excellent full-frame Z6, which can be picked up for £1,699 (RRP £2,099) or Z7 for £2,799 (RRP £3,399).

The savings aren't just limited to camera bodies, but available on a wide range of new and old lenses too. For example, you can pick up the Z NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8 S, which is only just in the shops, for £829, which is £180 shaved off the asking price.

Here is the full list of the products and savings available in the promotion:

Z mirrorless cameras and kits

Z 7 – save £270

Z 7 kit including a 24-70mm f/4 S – save £360

Z 6 or Z 6 plus adapter – save £180

Z 6 kit including a 24-70mm f/4 S – save £270

Z system lenses

Z NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8 S – save £90

Z NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8 S – save £90

Z NIKKOR 14-30mm f/4 S – save £90

Z NIKKOR 24-70mm f/4 S – save £90

Z NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8 S – save £180

DSLR

D850 – save £180

D750 – save £36

D7500 – save £225

D5600 – save £90

D3500 – save £35

DSLR lenses

AF-S NIKKOR 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR – save £225

AF-S NIKKOR 24-120mm f/4G ED VR – save £90

AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3G ED VR – save £245

AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR II – save £35

AF-S DX NIKKOR 16-80mm f/2.8-4E ED VR – save £90

AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR – save £290

AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR – save £90

AF-S MICRO NIKKOR 105mm f/2.8G IF ED VR – save £160

AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR – save £315

AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR – save £45

AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR – save £25

The promotion starts on 15 May 2019 and runs until 15 August 2019, and Nikon says that it has been introduced to improve the ease with which consumers' access promoted pricing – meaning those buying qualifying Nikon products will no longer need to redeem cashback following their purchase.

Check out the sale below: