Incredible Emma Mattress deal knocks 40% off all Hybrid mattresses

The Emma Hybrid mattress was the brand's first ever mattress, and the product that catapulted Emma to the huge success story it is today. The super-popular Hybrid was previously discontinued, but we're very pleased to hear that it has returned – and with a massive discount to boot.

Right now you can pick up any Emma Hybrid mattress with 40% off with the code March40. The offer is running across all mattress sizes and ends 19 March. So for a standard UK double you'd usually pay £699, but right now you can knock a whopping £279.60 off that price.

The Emma Hybrid mattress includes Emma's patented breathable Airgocell foam and memory foam, but also a layer of supportive pocket springs. We're big fans of Emma's products – its original mattress is currently topping our ranking of the best mattresses in 2020 (read the full Emma Mattress review for more on that).

Emma Hybrid mattress: Get 40% off

For a limited time you can pick up the newly returned Emma Hybrid mattress with a huge discount. Offer available across all sizes, from Single up to Super King. Simply enter the code March40 at the checkout.

Offer ends 19 March

The Emma Hybrid sports the same makeup as the Original, but with one important addition: a layer of supportive pocket springs underneath the top Airgocell foam. That means you're getting the bounce you'd expect from a traditional, pocket-sprung mattress, as well as the support of memory foam.

It's available in the following UK sizes: Single (90x190cm), Small Double (120x190cm), Double (135x190cm), King Size (150x200cm), Super King (180x200cm).

Should I buy the Emma Hybrid or Emma Original?

Not sure whether to opt for the Emma Hybrid or go for the Original? The Original is entirely foam-based (there's a top later of breathable Airgocell foam, with supportive memory foam underneath), while the Hybrid also includes a layer of pocket springs.

If you prefer a firmer mattress, Emma suggests the Original might be a better bet. The Hybrid is a more traditional mattress, with extra bounce and an "increased sinking in feeling". Check out our full Emma Mattress review for details on the original.

Head straight to the Emma website to buy one, or take a look at the widget below for the best prices on the Original at other retailers.