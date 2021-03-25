Dyson V15 Detect cordless vac uses lasers to reveal how gross your floors are

Dyson V15 Detect introduces something new to the world of stick vacs. Yes, Dyson has taken the dust covers off its brand new, flagship cordless vacuum cleaner and… it’s got lasers on-board! The idea is to let you pinpoint all the dust and dirt on your floors more effectively.

Now, we all know that loads of cordless vacs already have headlights, but Dyson reckons that a laser is WAY BETTER than a mere LED light array. That's because it more precisely pinpoints just how disgustingly dusty your floors are. And do you know one reason why they're dusty? Dyson informs us that 'we shed 28g (about 1oz) of skin every month'. Lovely.

The Dyson V15 Detect is just one of a new generation of cordless vacuum cleaners the development of which has, according to Dyson, involved a team of 370 engineers. You’d therefore expect them to collectively come up with something good and, by the look of the Dyson V15 Detect we see before us they appear to have achieved that feat.

Headline features include the aforementioned laser dust detection system, which illuminates those pesky dust particles that you can't spot with the naked eye. Dyson reckons the technology can pinpoint dust fragments as small as 10 microns. The resulting pesky particles are caught in a precisely-angled laser beam cunningly concealed inside a ‘fluffy’ cleaner head.

(Image credit: Dyson)

There’s acoustic dust sensing too, which uses an LCD screen to display the size and number of particles that have been collected. Tiny bits of dust and debris are even measured with a piezo sensor, meaning that suction power can be dynamically adjusted to tackle the type of floor and degree of dustiness.

Next to all that the new anti-tangle hair brush bar sounds rather pedestrian. Nevertheless, it promises to dispatch tufts of hair that the Dyson V15 Detect finds along the way and whisk them off to the bin on the machine pronto.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Performance from the new stick-vac looks to be promising too, with a Dyson Hyperdymium motor that boasts 230 air watts of suction. On top of that there’s a 5-stage filtration system, which is capable of ensnaring 99.99% of all dust particles, right on down to the teensiest sized 0.3 micron critters.

“As engineers our job is to solve daily problems, and the past 12 months has created plenty of new ones with more time spent indoors” said James Dyson, Chief Engineer and Founder – so he should know. “We are all cleaning more frequently, trying to remove the additional house dust but desperate for peace of mind that our homes are truly clean.

"Our latest vacuums use adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5 degree angle, 7.2mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor. We don’t think detection is enough, so we remove and meticulously size and count the particles 15,000 times a second using an acoustic piezo sensor which converts vibrations into electrical signals, displaying precisely the size and number of particles sucked up on an LCD at the back of the vacuum.

The Dyson V15 Detect is both powerful and intelligent, giving the ultimate reassurance – scientific proof of a hygenic, cleaner home”.

Due to complicated legal reasons we can't tell you any more about Dyson's next wave of vacs if you're in the UK. You'll have to wait until late May. However we can tell you this…

• Buy Dyson V15 Detect for $699 in the USA

• Dyson V15 Detect will be out soon in the UK, priced at £599