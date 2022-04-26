Best Nintendo Switch Games 2022 – so far

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Five years into the console's lifecycle and the Nintendo Switch is still soaring. Over 100 million sales and countless games ready to be played.

While the likes of Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey helped launched the Switch into the stratosphere in terms of top quality games, the succeeding years have just as much delivered on extraordinary experiences. 2022 is no exception that with the likes of Mario Strikers: Battle League, Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and a plenty more titles on the way.

In the meantime, there is still an abundance of great games from 2022 available to play, whether that be on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite or Nintendo Switch OLED , you have plenty of terrific titles to choose from.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

If there's one video game in 2022 that I wish I spent more time with it's Pokémon Legends: Arceus . Serving as a prequel to Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (though you don't need to play them), the new action RPG changes up the formula by blending an open world with the traditional turn-based battles. Following a tutorial that overstays its welcome, you are to roam the world as you see fit with everything from an Abra to a Zubat up for grabs. Seriously, if you've been burnt out on the typical Pokémon formula, this is the game to get you back in.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Dropped into a post-apocalyptic world, Kirby must rescue all of the Waddle Dees (a peaceful species from Kirby's homeworld) from a new group of enemies known as the "Beast Pack". While it lacks little challenge and doesn't hold a handle to Nintendo's athletic plumber, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is still brimming with colour and wonder while also offering a variety of interesting powers that make this platformer hugely enjoyable.

Read T3's Kirby and the Forgotten Land review to find out more.

OlliOlli World

Skating games have made a big return as of late – and I for one am thankful. The newest of which is OlliOlli World, a 2D-platforming game from BAFTA-award winning indie studio Roll7. Taking art style inspiration from one of the best Sega games of all time – Jet Set Radio – OlliOlli World is halfpipe heaven set in the skating utopia of Radlandia. Expect challenges, missions and the freedom to customise tricks to your liking as players discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana.

Triangle Strategy

Don't let the name put you off, this is one of the best JRPGs of the year and from the producer behind Bravely Default and Octopath Traveller. Triangle Strategy is set within the continent of Norzella where players must guide protagonist Serenoa Wolffort through tactical turn-based battles and make arduous decisions alongside a cast of companions you can recruit to help overcome a new war in the continent. Employing the crisp HD 2D-art style that has now become accustomed to Square Enix games in recent years, Triangle Strategy has a deep combat system that makes it well suited to newcomers or veterans of the genre.