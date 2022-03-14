The best iPhone SE 2022 pre-order deals in Australia

For Apple fiends craving their next fruity hit to fall from the tree, the iPhone SE 2022 is now available to pre-order. The Apple Peek Performance event happened on the 8th March 2022 and with it came some big releases. The standout announcements from the event were the new iPad Air, Mac Studio, Studio Display, new iPhone 13 colours and the new iPhone SE 2022 (3rd generation).

While the iPhone SE 2022 shares the same outward appearance as the previous SE, the insides have received a complete overhaul. The newest model comes with an A15 processor, 5G capabilities and tougher glass at a lower price. Pre-orders opened on Saturday, 12th March and products start shipping from Friday, 18th March, so there's still time to get your orders in.

Whether you’re a pay-monthly fan or a one-off fee person, we’ve found the best suppliers and retailers that are sure to have great prices on the iPhone SE 2022. At T3, we’re always on the lookout for the best deals, so we’ll update this page with specific offers when they become available.

Where to pre-order the iPhone SE 2022

iPhone SE 2022 pre-order deals at Telstra

iPhone SE 2022 pre-order deals at Optus

iPhone SE 2022 pre-order deals at Vodafone

iPhone SE 2022 pre-order deals at Amazon

iPhone SE 2022 pre-order deals at Apple

iPhone SE 2022 pre-order deals at Big W

iPhone SE 2022 pre-order deals at JB Hi-Fi

iPhone SE 2022 pre-order deals at The Good Guys

iPhone SE 2022 pre-order deals at Harvey Norman

Telstra: iPhone SE 2022 plans (24 months)



S (40GB)* M (80GB) L (120GB) XL (180GB)^ 64GB AU$85p/m AU$95p/m AU$115p/m AU$95p/m 128GB AU$88.29p/m AU$98.29p/m AU$118.29p/m AU$98.29p/m 256GB AU$94.54p/m AU$104.54p/m AU$124.54p/m AU$104.54p/m

* Does not include 5G network access.

^ Pay AU$65p/m price for first 12 months, then reverts to AU$115p/m.

Optus: iPhone SE 2022 plans (24 months)



S (20GB) M (80GB) L (200GB) XL (240GB) Plus (500GB)* 64GB AU$74.94p/m AU$84.94p/m AU$94.94p/m AU$114.94p/m AU$94.94p/m 128GB AU$78.27p/m AU$88.27p/m AU$98.27p/m AU$118.27p/m AU$98.27p/m 256GB AU$85.35p/m AU$95.35p/m AU$105.35p/m AU$125.35p/m AU$105.35p/m

* Pay AU$65p/m price for first 12 months, then reverts to AU$115p/m.

Vodafone: iPhone SE 2022 plans (24 months)



Lite (40GB) Lite+ (80GB) Super (200GB) Super+ (300GB) Unlimited 64GB AU$69.95p/m AU$74.95p/m AU$79.95p/m AU$89.95p/m AU$94.95p/m 128GB AU$73.29p/m AU$78.29 AU$83.29p/m AU$93.29p/m AU$98.29p/m 256GB AU$80.37p/m AU$85.37p/m AU$90.37p/m AU$100.37p/m AU$105.37p/m

How much does the iPhone SE 2022 cost?

(Image credit: Apple)

From Saturday, 12th March, you can pre-order the iPhone SE 2022 starting from AU$719 in Australia. This price is a one-off cost that will get you the handset and you’ll have to organise monthly contracts or SIMs separately. Many mobile phone carriers are promising great pay monthly and SIM contracts on the iPhone SE 2022, and we've listed specific prices in tables found above.

The best iPhone SE 2022 pre-order deals today

Apple iPhone SE 2022: AU$719 at Apple

At Apple, you can pre-order the iPhone SE 2022 starting at a one-off cost of AU$719. This deal is on the 64GB capacity model and trade-in offers are also available on eligible Apple products.

If you’re looking to save a bit of money but are interested in the iPhone SE 2022, you can get the previous generation, which has been heavily discounted at top retailers, such as Kogan and Amazon. Check out the best iPhone SE deals for more.