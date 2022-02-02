Beats Studio3 cop a spicy AU$121 discount on Amazon Australia

If you've been looking for a pair of wireless headphones with active noise-cancellation (ANC), then this deal on the Beats Studio3 Wireless is absolutely perfect for you – a set for just AU$328 on Amazon Australia.

They're one of the best Beats headphones on the market, and have earned a beloved place in the studio, as well as in the bag of the general user. We were pleasantly surprised upon trialling the Beats Studio3 to find that the noise-cancelling tech – named ‘Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling – is excellent. It's bettered by the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4 , but it's still up there.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones | from AU$449.95 from AU$328 on Amazon (save AU$121.95) With these banging headphones you’ll get 22 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and a whopping 40 hours if you don’t need to turn off the rest of the world. There’s also Beats’ life-saving Fast Fuel system, which means you’ll get three hours of audio from just 10 minutes of charging time. The Beats Studio3 comes discounted in three colours (each with its own price), so you can choose between the classic Matt Black –AU$377.89, Black-Red – AU$328 or Shadow Grey – AU$339.

One of the most enticing aspects to the Beats, and one that sets them apart from the competition, is the way that these headphones listen to and analyse your music as it plays. Pure ANC checks what you’re hearing while noise cancelling is applied and adjusted for ‘optimal audio fidelity’. This means that you won’t get the dip in audio quality that is oh-so-noticeable when turning noise cancelling on for other, similar, headphones.

The final point of note is that these headphones come with physical on-ear controls as well as a built-in mic. You can make calls, skip songs, control volume and activate Siri directly without having to hop into an app or deal with touch controls. There’s something reassuring about the tactile response from a solid click, but that’s 100% down to personal preference.

Plus, Apple’s W1 chip means improved connectivity, so less dropouts to interrupt your fave… erm, beats. While these headphones are hard to recommend at full price, this discount makes it totally worth your while.