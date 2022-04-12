Apple's new charger leaks and is set to be revolutionary for iPhone and Apple Watch users

A new Apple dual-port (two-port) charger has leaked with images of the new power adaptor making its way online – and it's looking like it could be a game-changer for those that own both an iPhone and Apple Watch.

As originally spotted by ChargerLab (opens in new tab), the new USB-C adaptor looks to be an upgrade over Apple's current charger, not only because it offers two ports for the very first time but because it nearly doubles the power size from 20W to 35W. This would make it powerful enough to support the MacBook Air, which currently features a chunkier design than the regular 20W Apple charger.

The new design arrives in the traditional Apple white while appearing denser and sporting two foldable prongs. Additionally, it has two round indents on each size that will be handy for taking the plug out of sockets. Check out the leaked images below:

See more

"Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device," said an Apple support document that leaked last week (via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)

For anyone that owns multiple Apple devices, this new charger could be a massive quality of life enhancer and more importantly, the 35W boost is mighty impressive, if true. This could be running on the new GaN (Gallium nitride) technology, however, that's purely speculation at this point. 

Whether or not the new Apple charger will replace the current charger or be priced as an additional extra is yet to be confirmed. No release date or further details have been revealed. It's possible it might be announced during the Apple WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) in June later this year, or more likely it will just appear on sale sometime soon. T3 has reached out to Apple for comment. 

Looking for a new device? Make sure to read up on T3's recommendations for the best smartphones on the market today – and why the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might be worth switching to. 

