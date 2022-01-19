Amazon’s back-to-school sale sees some excellent discounts on Dell, HP and Acer laptops

Amazon has opened the floodgates on savings in this absolute heater of a back-to-school sale that runs from now through until the end of January while stocks last. This opens up a world of savings of 20-35% across a wide range of laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, monitors, accessories and school supplies directly from the Amazon stores of big brand names like HP, Dell, Acer and more!

We’ve picked out our top deals from the sale, with particular attention paid to anyone looking for a new laptop to kickstart the year with. If you don’t see something you like below, check out Amazon’s back-to-school sales page where everything from bags, to laptops, to all the supplies that you’ll need to get yourself or your child ready to head back to school (or uni) can be found.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD | AU$2,048.99 AU$1,439.28 (save AU$609.71) This 14-inch combo laptop/tablet comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU driving the engine, so you know you’re getting bang for your buck in terms of raw power. Intel’s current line of CPUs are powerhouses that pack some serious punch. Accompanying that is a generous 16GB of RAM (so multitasking will be an absolute breeze) and 512GB of solid-state storage (plenty for the average user’s needs), so you truly are well taken care, all with a solid 30% off on Amazon.

Dell XPS 13 (9305) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,899 AU$1,557.18 (save AU$341.82) The Dell XPS 13 is a premium device, and might be just out of the price range of the average student, but if you’re keen on a device that will go the distance and last a few years at least, then take advantage of this 18% discount. This particular configuration comes with an 11th-gen Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, but other configurations are also available with price increasing accordingly (note that stocks are limited on some of these). The overall design of this 13-incher is gorgeous, and you’re getting plenty of oomph for the dollars you spend.

Acer Chromebook 311 | Celeron N4100 / 4GB RAM / 64GB eMMC | AU$449 AU$381.65 (save AU$67.35) The Acer Chromebook 311, which we declared sturdy enough to be ‘bombproof’ in our review , is no looker. But if you want quick and easy access to the internet and basic programs, this is the cheapest and most durable way to go. A Chromebook puts all of Google’s apps right at your fingertips on an operating system that doesn’t require too much to run, so it’s a great laptop for students who do most of their work online. And its 11.6-inch screen makes it remarkably portable too. This Acer Chromebook is now 15% off at Amazon.

HP Pavilion 13 | i3 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD $1,149 $919.20 (save AU$229.80) The design of the Pavilion 13 is plain enough, but its more than offset with the power on board – there's pretty much nothing that you’ll struggle with on this machine. The 13-inch display offers a great balance between screen real estate and portability. HP claims up to 11 hours of usage per charge – think web browsing and emails – which is easily enough for a long day in the library (or on the sofa) without having to find a plug. HMDI, USB-C, and a range of other ports come as standard, too.

HP U27 (9TQ12AA) 4K wireless monitor | AU$899 AU$674.25 (save AU$224.75) This 27-inch monitor boasts 4K resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio and 5ms response time, all while keeping a smidge under AU$225 in your pocket. Borderless bezels allow for edge-to-edge viewing, so you’ll barely notice this is a monitor at all. You can also clean up your desk space as it allows for wireless connection to most Wi-Fi capable devices. It even comes with inbuilt speakers. At 25% off you’re getting a premium product at a much friendlier price point.

Looking for something to pack all the new gear (books and all) into? Amazon has you covered there as well with plenty of backpacks going for less.