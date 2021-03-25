Amazon Spring Sale: 40% off Coleman's panoramic OctaGo tent now

The Amazon Spring Sale has delivered some excellent discounts already, but one that has caught our eye is the panoramic Coleman OctaGo 3-person tent with a whopping 40% off.

2021's shaping up to be an excellent year for camping. Let's face it, that foreign holiday isn't going to happen this year, and increased demand's likely to see all the best hotels and holiday rentals booked solid for the foreseeable future, so if you want to get away, your best bet's going to be under canvas.

That means investing in the best tent you can find right now, because you can be sure that once the weather starts warming up a bit more, camping equipment's going to start selling out hard. The good news, however, is that there are some excellent discounts in the Amazon Spring sale, running now.

If you get in quick you can snag nearly everything you need for an alfresco getaway – or even just the odd night camping in your back garden for a nice change – without breaking the bank.

Coleman OctaGo | Was £199.99, now £119.88 at Amazon

40% off! Easy to put up and 100 per cent waterproof, this versatile tent is perfect for camping, as a playroom for kids or, suggests Coleman, as a great tent for a festival gathering. Yeah, right. Alternatively, put it up in your garden for a fantastic staycation.View Deal

The most tempting deal available now is on a Coleman OctaGo three-person tent. Sturdy and easy to pitch, it features seven large windows for a 360-degree view, plus a mesh roof for maximum air circulation, a hinged door and an integrated groundsheet. Its RRP is £199.99, but right now you can get it for just £119.88.

The OctaGo is 100 per cent waterproof so you don't need to worry about the good old British summer doing its thing, its colour-coded steel poles will keep it vertical even if the wind gets up, and if you're not really planning on going anywhere you can remove the flysheet and use it as a lovely shaded screen room in your garden.

This is the best deal available in Amazon's outdoors, camping and BBQ essentials promotion right now; however if the OctaGo isn't quite your thing there are plenty of other Coleman tents of all shapes and sizes available at various discounts. You'll also find a vast selection of travel mugs and water bottles, as well as barbecues, airbeds and cooler boxes. Don't hang around, though; some are selling out fast and the Amazon Spring Sale are only expected to last for the next few days.