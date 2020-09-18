Amazon Prime Day date leaks – mark this on your calendar, now

Despite the start time of Amazon's Black Friday sale already leaking, up until now we had no idea as to when Amazon Prime Day was going to be this year.

Amazon Prime Day had been delayed from earlier this year due to 2020's unprecedented challenges, and while there had been whispers of the event taking place toward the end of the year, nothing had been confirmed.

That, though, looks like it has just changed dramatically, as German consumer products company Braun has just published its "Braun x Prime Day" press material and, right there in its opening sentence, we have the Amazon Prime Day start date confirmed.

The Braun press release material with the tell-tale Amazon Prime Day info highlighted. (Image credit: Braun)

As you can see from the above image of the Braun press material, we now know that the start date for Amazon Prime Day 2020 is "mid-October" this year. The release clearly states that "In mid-October, Braun will be taking part in Amazon Prime Day" – and, well, the company can't take part in something unless that is when it is running.

This confirmation falls in line with what T3 had been postulating recently, that we could see Amazon Prime Day lead directly into the retailer's pre-Black Friday sales offering, which are slated to start on 26 October, 2020.

It therefore now looks like we're going to get Amazon Prime Day in "mid-October", followed by either a small gap to Amazon's Black Friday sales starting, or none at all, with the retailer seamlessly rolling over into them.

This revelation tallies well with the fact that this year retailers are looking to spread out their best Black Friday deals over a much longer period of time. Retailers are expected to start dropping Black Friday and winter holiday deals from early October this year, so it will pay for deal hunters to be switched on earlier than usual.

This movement is largely being driven by the inability for retailers to have such a strong high-street presence this year due to people working from home more and not venturing out as much to shop in person. Traditional Door Buster sales aren't possible and so retailers are pushing those deals online.

Hopefully we now don't have to wait much longer until Amazon itself confirms the specific Prime Day kick-off time itself, but until then we can mark "mid-October" in our calendars and prepare to bag some brilliant bargains.