Adidas is set to TAKE OVER Nike Vaporfly with its new Adizero Adios Pro running shoes

Good news for fans of the best running shoes! Adidas has just announced the new Adizero Adios Pro, a distance running shoe that replaces the currently very popular method of placing a full-size carbon plate in the midsole with placing carbon-infused EnergyRods in the midsole. Mind=blown!

"Together with running’s elite athletes - including Joyciline Jepkosgei and Rhonex Kipruto - Adidas co-created something that challenged everything it previously understood about bending stiffness, energy return, mass reduction and design geometry" – the press release goes on.

Looking at the images, it is apparent that the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro has a thick foam sole, not surprisingly. Indeed, Adidas is maxing out stack height: the 39.5 mm is just under the 40 mm stack-height limit set by the World Athletics Association earlier on this year, in response to the controversy surrounding the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro: what's new

Adidas chose to go full-anatomical with the design on the new EnergyRods: "using anatomical athlete insights, the EnergyRods consist of five tuned carbon-infused rods which mimic the metatarsal bones of the foot, allowing runners to maintain their speed for longer, optimizing running economy." In theory, it means less physical impact on the runner’s body and a faster recovery after long-distance efforts.

The carbon-infused EnergyRods form the centre of the adizero adios Pro midsole, which features two layers of LightstrikePRO, Adidas’ "lightest and most responsive foam". The original Lightstrike foam midsole debuted earlier this year in the Adidas SL20, an affordable yet light and responsive mid-distance running shoe.

The adizero adios Pro midsole is topped off by a nylon and carbon fibre heel plate, which - combined with the EnergyRods - "provides stability for the ankle joint, and correct bending behaviour of the runner’s foot for a smooth ride", concludes the press release.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro: key specs

The press release has the following information on the key specs of the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro:

Upper: CELERMESH provides flexibility, breathability, and lightweight support in specific areas

CELERMESH provides flexibility, breathability, and lightweight support in specific areas Midsole: featuring the new EnergyRods, layered between two pieces of LightstrikePRO foam, and topped off by a nylon and carbon-infused fibre heel plate

featuring the new EnergyRods, layered between two pieces of LightstrikePRO foam, and topped off by a nylon and carbon-infused fibre heel plate Outsole: lightweight rubber which provides cushioned traction

lightweight rubber which provides cushioned traction Midsole measurements: Heel: 39.5mm / Forefoot: 29.5mm

Heel: 39.5mm / Forefoot: 29.5mm Drop: 10mm

10mm Weight: 246g / Size 8.5

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro: price and availability

You can pre-register your interest for the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro via the adidas app for the opportunity to purchase a limited drop on 25 June 2020 which will become available from 30 June 2020, with general release from 7 September 2020.

The recommended retail price for the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro will be £169.95.

More information can be found at Adidas.