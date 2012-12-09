Amazing Prototypes: Early visions of iconic gadgets

Previous Next 7/10

Game Boy Color

The prototype successor to the Game Boy Color was first built on a 32-bit ARM RISC processor. Developed between 1995 and 1996, it's expected this never-launched product was the mysterious “Atlantis” project rumoured at the time. Another interesting Nintendo prototype was for a touchscreen version of the Game Boy Advance SP. Company management dismissed the model due to its lack of backlighting and other visibility issues associated with the touchscreen, but this may have been the first sign of what became the Nintendo DS.