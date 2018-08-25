The best study equipment 2018: the ultimate university kit

Studying is hard enough but when you’ve got clunky computers, lost stationary, forgotten assignments and the sound of your younger siblings squealing around the house to contend with, getting your required workload done can feel like a never ending battle.

If you’re a graphics design student or constantly paranoid that your PC is going to blow (check out the Apple MacBook Air if that’s the case) perhaps you need to look out for the Seagate Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive and if you want to listen to your music on full blast without the entire neighbourhood knowing about it, take a ganders at Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.

Our list combines the best study equipment 2018 has to offer; from super-fast laptops and powerful speakers to drown out any unwanted noise, to planners and stationary pots so you’re never caught short again, so read on below to discover the stuff you never knew you needed.

1. Apple MacBook Air

The Apple MacBook Air has plenty of features that make it perfect for future or current students. With 8GB of RAM and the latest OS X operating system, browsing, streaming, writing, drawing and watching shouldn’t be a problem and with 256GB of storage, you can safety store your stacks of essays or designs. It’s sleek, stylish and very popular with its audience, making the Apple MacBook Air our top pick for student laptops.

2. Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Mini II

It may be small but it’s certainly mighty and when you want some background tunage to your Tuesday study session, you want a speaker that’s capable of pulling out all the levels even when volume is low. Thanks to the dual-opposing passive radiators, the Bose Soundlink Mini II is certainly up for the job, and with up to 10 hours of battery life plus the ability to remember the most recent six devices, this is a clever speaker with power in all areas.

3. Weyers and McMillian Student Planner

A saviour for all students, this planner not only provides you with a place to plonk seminar work and essays, it also features plenty of advice on how to get the most out of your study sessions. There’s also a first week checklist, a semester or term planner and space for to-do lists so you can keep your entire student life wrapped up in this little book.

4. Seagate Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive

Have you ever thought ‘what if I was to lose my laptop?’ or ‘what if my laptop stolen?’? If you’re worried about that kind of stuff happening, you can give yourself peace of mind with this portable hard drive. It uses a 3.0 USB connection for speedy transfer, and you can use it to archive online information, too. It’s also suitable for MAC and PC, so you don’t need to worry about reformatting it if you happen to change your machine later on.

5. Moleskine Ruled Notebook

Moleskine are renowned for the quality of their notebooks and this one is no different. It features a hardback cardboard cover for durability – needed if you’re always stuffing it into your rucksack and a handy inner pocket for popping in notes to keep safe. The notebook boasts 240 ruled pages and a handy little slide that contains the history of Moleskin, just in case you fancy procrastinating for few minutes.

6. Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

When just 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback, these headphones are pretty convenient for last minute races to the library. Beats headphones are popular among the masses for their sound quality and according to the heaps of five star reviews the Solo 3s offer users the same sound consuming experience. With 12 different colours to choose from, there’s one for every type of student and their durable and foldable, perfect for stashing away in rucksacks.

7. Casio FX-83GTPLUS Scientific Calculator

We all remember the easy days, giggling in maths class as someone types out 5138008 on the calculator and turns it upside down. Now it’s all about the hard core equations and mind boggling formulas, for which you need more than just the old school calculator. This one from Casio is a classic, having served generation of school kids and students. Now it’s your turn to pick one up.