The best indoor TV antennas: aerial bombardment for dodgy television signals

If you’re looking for a quick and easy fix to getting a decent quality TV signal, then an indoor TV antenna is one of the routes you can go down. These interior aerials are easily found – there are loads available from places such as PC World and Amazon – you just have to work out which type you need.

Indoor TV antennas: buying guide

Indoor TV antennas are usually easy to install, and give you near instant access to heaps of Freeview channels, including the HD ones and digital radio channels.

They’re usually pretty discreet in appearance (they do have to sit right next to your TV, after all), with many taking on a smart hub-esque contemporary look, while others are more traditional in appearance – these tend to cost rather less.

It’s worth you picking up one that is DVB-T2-compatible, for HD and DAB signals. You’ll also want to take into consideration how far you live from the transmitter, which you can check using websites like DigitalUK .

Most indoor aerials have the capacity to receive signals from up to 30 miles away, but you should double check before you buy, just so you don’t have to put up with a black screen popping up when you’re half way through your favourite programme.

It’s also work checking out the dB, which essentially represents the amount of signal the antenna can pick up – the more dB, the better. Lastly, it’s worth checking to see if the indoor TV antenna blocks 3G and 4G signals, as your phone signal can create ‘noise’ which may affect the quality of your picture.

We’ve put together a list of the best indoor TV antennas below and detailed the important specs to make choosing the right one for you as easy as possible.

1. One For All SV 9385 Full HD Indoor TV Aerial With a 47 dB gain, this is the best performing one of the lot Specifications Best for: Coverage Coverage: 47dB Signal support: HD, 1080p Cable length: 1.5m Reasons to buy + High signal coverage + Sleek appearance Reasons to avoid - Fairly short cable

With a 47dB gain, this indoor TV aerial is pretty powerful, giving you the best chance of receiving a decent picture outside of an outdoor aerial. It should be pretty easy to install, and it’s ready to receive HD and 3D reception, good news for those not-to-miss David Attenborough documentaries on BBC HD.

Thanks to its Wide Angle Patch technology, there should be increased reception which blocks interfering signals from nearby mobile phones. Sleek in appearance, it looks like any other modern device you may have in your home, making it discreet and easy to place.

2. One For All SV 9215 Flat Indoor TV Aerial Another good one from market leader One for All Specifications Best for: Discretion Coverage: 41dB Signal support: HD, 1080p Cable length: 4m Reasons to buy + Decent coverage + Discreet design Reasons to avoid - No stand

This indoor TV aerial is designed to hang discreetly behind your flat screen so no one will be the wiser to it being there. With a coverage of 41dB, you should receive a pretty good picture and with a 3G/4G block feature, you won’t need to worry about losing your picture if you’re Facebooking at the same time as watching your favourite TV show.

It features a maximum signal range of 15 miles, so it’s worth checking how far away you are from the nearest transmitter before you go ahead and buy it, aside from that, the 4m cable means you won’t be need to desperately search for an extension plug.

3. SLX Streamline Amplified Indoor TV Aerial A cheaper, but equally as sleek alternative to our first pick Specifications Best for: Value Coverage: 20dB Signal support: HD, 1080p Cable length: 1m Reasons to buy + Good value for money + Sleek design Reasons to avoid - Short cable length

If your pocket isn’t going to stretch to forty odd quid, this one is a good back up. The only downside is the dB isn’t as strong, so there’s more of a risk of the signal slipping away.

However, it’s equally as stylish in appearance, so it shouldn’t look out of place at all on your TV unit, or alternatively, you can hang it discreetly on your wall if space is lacking. You may also need to make sure there’s room in that multi-socket extension plug because the cable is only 1m.

Thanks to its integrated filter, it eliminates interference caused by your 4G browsing, so Facebook won’t get in the way of your evening telly schedule.

4. Aizbo Digital Indoor Ultra Thin Transparent HDTV Antenna It may not be the prettiest kid on the block, but it's got the mile range Specifications Best for: Mileage Coverage: 25dB Signal support: HD, 1080p Cable length: 4m Reasons to buy + 50 mile range + Easy to stick on the wall Reasons to avoid - Not the most discreet

This antenna is fairly large and not particularly attractive, but it’s an essential if you happen to live up to 50 miles away from the nearest transmitter. This antenna doesn’t really care where you put it either, as it can stick to a wall, a window (for the best possible reception), or you can lay it discreetly on your TV unit.

Couple its 50 mile range with a 25dB gain and you should get a fairly reliable picture. Many users comment on how easy the device is to set up and thanks to the sticker pads, doesn’t chance a potential clash with a water pipe

5. Philex SLX gold digitop amplified Fully adjustable for the perfect picture Specifications Best for: Adjustable Coverage: 16dB Signal support: HD, 1080p Cable length: 1m Reasons to buy + Adjustable gain + Integrated 4G filter Reasons to avoid - Bulky

This one, too, probably loses marks on the prettiness front, but it makes up for it in its functionality. With a built in amplifier and adjustable gain, it gives you the best chance of receiving a good reception, while the designers have tried to eliminate any loss in signal thanks to S-video connectors with gold-plated contacts and solid brass casings, which help to ensure high quality signal transfer.

Handy to note is the integrated 4G filter, which means organising your next venture to the pub over text won’t interfere with your tele schedule.

6. 1byone 0.7 mm Paper Thin HDTV Aerial A stylish cheapie for windows, walls and TV stands Specifications Best for: Budget Coverage: 25dB Signal support: HD, 1080p Cable length: 3m Reasons to buy + Place in a range of positions + Black one side, white the other Reasons to avoid - May need to move around to find the best signal

If you’re looking for cheap and cheerful, you can’t really go wrong with this aerial, just bear in mind that the small details may not be as refined as other aerials (some people have found the sticky pads have trouble sticking to the window).

With one black side and one white side, you have the freedom to choose the side that best fits in with your home decor. Good news is, there’s also a 3m cable, so you’re not too restricted as to where you can place the aerial. It’s easy to set up, and thanks to the 25dB range, reception should be good, too. No mention of 3G/4G filtering, though.