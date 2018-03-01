10 best DAB radios 2020: get the best listening experience with a top radio

Previous Next 1/11

The ultimate portable DAB radio round-up

A further 20 DAB stations just came online, and it's still not beyond the realms of possibility that FM might be switched off by 2020, although we'll believe that when we see it - FM has had more stays of execution than Rasputin, and rightfully so.

Even so, frankly if you haven't made the switch to DAB radio then you may be quite literally "insane in the membrane", as Cypress Hill once put it. The sheer choice of stations, the clear reception (in most areas) and the ease of set-up make these little boxes of audio joy a must-have in any audiophile's home.

There are portable models for everyone here, from Roberts' retro-inspired range to the latest cutting-edge designs from Phillips, Ruark and Pure, including one for easily upgrading your car to DAB (well, more easily than ripping out the entire head unit.

You can also get DAB separates for your hi-fi stack, but hey, it's 2016, and that's now a bit esoteric for our tastes.

Bottom line: there's no excuse to continue living in the dark ages of radio, check out our selection of the best and get tuned in. NB: although we wouldn't bother too much about worrying whether the improved DAB+ format will ever reach the UK, most of these radios support it.