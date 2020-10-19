Are Dormeo mattresses any good?

Whether you've bee researching the best mattresses brands or just hunting for a cheap mattress deals, then you may well have come across Dormeo. A 15-year-old brand specialising in Italian-made memory foam products, Dormeo is part of Studio Moderna Group, a direct-to-consumer retailer in Central and Eastern Europe, and its mattresses are sold in 22 countries. The brand is particularly popular in the UK and Europe, and is best known for its innovative hybrid technology, Octaspring.

Most mattresses are based either on foam or springs, but this patented approach brings the two together, in a way that’s claimed to combine the best of both. However, none of this comes cheap, and Dormeo Octaspring mattresses tend to be on the pricey side.

Not every Dormeo mattress, though, is an Octaspring. In recent years, the company has expanded its range to other types of construction. These include all-foam mattresses, which feature both latex and memory foam options, and are on the slimmer and cheaper side. Dormeo also offer pocket sprung mattresses, with multiple firmness options.

What's different about Octaspring?

Octaspring tech offers a unique approach to mattress support (Image credit: Dormeo)

Once upon a time, all mattresses were based on springs. Then memory foam was invented and provided a more consistent level of support across the sleeping body. Memory foam is particularly appreciated by many sufferers of back pain, because it moulds to the shape of your body, relieving pressure points and spreading the weight across your whole frame.

However, some people don’t get on with memory foam mattresses at all, finding that they get a 'sinking feeling' when they lie on them, and even feeling trapped in them as they sleep (head to our memory foam vs spring mattress comparison for more details). There’s no clear reason why both spring and foam mattresses are loved and loathed by different people, other than the simple fact that everyone’s body and sleeping experience is individual and unique.

The Dormeo Octaspring Hybrid Mattress is built using springs that are made out of foam (Image credit: Dormeo)

Dormeo Octaspring mattresses offer a third way between the two approaches. They are constructed using a breathable, all-foam spring (the Octaspring), which provides the pressure relief of foam, but with the support and cooling of springs. (Dormeo claims it's eight times more breathable than traditional foam.) It's a revolutionary approach that’s won a number of awards within the industry.

If you suffer from back pain, then, but just haven’t got on with memory foam, they're well worth giving a go; especially as Dormeo offers a no-quibble 60 night trial on selected mattresses. However, in some territories you may have to pay shipping costs, so it’s important to read the small print first.

Which Dormeo mattress is best overall?

The Dormeo Memory Plus mattress is a great value Dormeo mattress (Image credit: Dormeo)

While we’re impressed with Dormeo Octaspring mattresses, there are also some options worth considering at the cheaper end of the range. In our best mattresses list, we've included the Dormeo Memory Plus as being a great value option.

This award winning mattress is extremely comfortable, good for allergy sufferers and comes guaranteed for 20 years. Its carbon fibre enriched cover creates an anti-static barrier against dust particles in the air, ensuring a hygienic sleep surface. Inside, 3cm of memory foam combines with 14cm of breathable Ecocell 3D foam to provide great support and a medium-firm level of comfort.

Delivered rolled and vaccum packed, both for greater hygiene and better environmental responsibility, the Dormeo Memory Plus mattress is crafted to high standards in Tuscany, Italy and offers excellent value for money at a relatively affordable price.

Are Dormeo mattresses good quality?

Dormeo offers a very wide range of mattresses, from cheaper memory foam models to high-end, award-winning ones. In short, you get what you pay for, but the medium-price to expensive mattresses can generally said to be dependable, well-crafted and of high quality. Attracting positive ratings from both mattress experts and consumer reviews, they tend to boast medium levels of firmness, good pressure relief, low noise and high breathability.

Consumer feedback has, admittedly, not been 100 per cent positive, and there have been some reports of durability and dipping issues over time. But these complaints are by no means unique to Dormeo, and the generous guarantees and trials the company provides should at least offer some protection should you experience problems.