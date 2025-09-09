Silva's SEEK 450 Recharge head torch packs a big light into a tiny frame

Head torches don’t get the limelight often, but anyone who’s tried to squeeze in a pre-dawn run, or hike a mountain before sunrise, will know they’re worth their weight in gold.

And while plenty of brands boast models that crank out massive lumen counts, they’re usually bulky or too fiddly for everyday use.

That’s where Swedish brand Silva comes in. Known for inventing the first liquid-filled compass back in 1933, the company's made a name for itself in recent years for churning out lightweight, reliable lighting for the outdoorsy types.

Almost a year after launching the Silva Smini a well-built, no-fuss torch that we reviewed last year - Silva is back with something a little more versatile: the SEEK 450 Recharge.

Compact design, serious output

Launched this week, the SEEK 450 Recharge squeezes a 450-lumen beam into a head unit that weighs just 70g. The trick is Silva’s Intelligent Light system, which the brand says combines a long-reaching spotlight with a wide flood beam, so wearers can see both what’s up ahead and where they're placing their feet.

It’s built with recycled plastics and comes in four colours of black, grey, blue and white. The slim 25mm headband uses integrated buckles to sit comfortably on the head, while the lamp itself can be detached and clipped to other gear, like a backpack or bike, if needed.

On the power side, the head torch sports three brightness levels plus a 10-lumen “super-low” mode that stretches battery life out during those longer adventures. There’s also a red-light setting to preserve night vision and a lock function so it won’t drain itself in your bag. With a 1350 mAh Li-Po battery, which charges via USB-C, the Seek 450 Recharge is slated to offer about 90 hours of juice (on the lowest setting, natch).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Silva)

Adventure-proof but for everyone

What the SEEK 450 Recharge is really all about versatility. Silva says as useful clipped by the door for evening dog walks as it is strapped on for a summit push. With IPX5 water resistance, it’s also built for all kinds of weather, or super sweaty heads.

The best thing about this head torch, though? Despite its decent feature set, it can be picked up for just £39.99, sitting nicely in the sweet spot between budget lamps and more pro-level beasts.

So, for anyone who thought head torches were just for hardcore expeditions, think again. Silva's latest lamp proves that outdoor lighting isn't just for adventure enthusiasts.