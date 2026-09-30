Patagonia’s 41-year-old fleece icon just dropped by 30% and it’s still one of the brand’s best autumn layers

Patagonia has produced plenty of excellent fleeces over the years, but few are quite as recognisable as the Synchilla Snap-T.

Its contrasting chest pocket, high collar and row of snap fasteners have become part of the outdoor brand’s visual language, and right now you can pick up the Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover for 30% less as part of Patagonia’s Past Season Gear sale.

Shop Patagonia's Past Season Gear Sale

The original Snap-T arrived in 1985 after Patagonia worked with Malden Mills, now Polartec, on Synchilla, a synthetic fleece designed to provide a lighter, faster-drying alternative to the wool layers commonly worn in the mountains at the time.

The version on sale is the Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T, but the basic formula remains reassuringly familiar.

It uses soft, double-sided Synchilla fleece made from 95–100% recycled polyester, with a four-snap front placket that lets you dump a little heat when necessary. The stand-up collar adds extra protection around your neck, while elasticated cuffs and hem help keep warmth trapped inside.

There’s also the signature snap-flap chest pocket, which uses NetPlus recycled nylon made from discarded fishing nets. Despite being a genuinely useful outdoor layer, the whole thing weighs just 374g, making it easy to throw over a T-shirt or layer beneath a waterproof jacket when the weather turns.

And that’s probably where the Synchilla makes the most sense today. It has enough outdoor heritage to work for walking, camping and weekends away, but its retro styling means it looks equally at home with jeans and trainers.

Importantly, not every colour is discounted, so make sure you select one of Patagonia’s past-season options. The particularly good-looking Nautilus Tan colourway is currently reduced from £120 to £84.