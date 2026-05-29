Amazon just knocked money off Victorinox's most versatile Swiss Army Knife, and it might be the ultimate Father's Day gift

Father's Day is just around the corner, and if you've waited until now to get something nice for dad, it probably means you have no idea what to get him. I have an elegant and affordable solution for you: the Huntsman, one of Victorinox's most recognisable models, is currently down to just over £26 on Amazon.

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Swiss Army Knives are a dad favourite, because how often do you find any self-respecting father with a multitool in their pockets? The Huntsman sells for £45 at Victorinox, but on Amazon it's usually around £28- £29. Either way, the current deal saves you some money, plus makes Father's Day gifting a breeze.

Save 8% Victorinox Huntsman: was £28.66 now £26.32 at Amazon The Victorinox Huntsman is a classic Swiss Army Knife that packs 15 functions into a pocket-friendly design. With two blades, scissors, a wood saw, screwdrivers and a corkscrew, it's equally at home on a campsite, hiking trail or tucked away in a kitchen drawer for everyday jobs.

The Victorinox Huntsman is one of the most versatile Swiss Army Knives in the brand’s lineup and is often considered the sweet spot between everyday carry convenience and outdoor functionality.

Measuring 91mm long and weighing around 97g, it's compact enough to slip into a pocket or backpack while offering an impressive 15 functions.

The tool set includes both a large and small blade for food preparation, opening packages and general cutting tasks, plus a wood saw that makes it particularly useful for camping and bushcraft.

Unlike some smaller Swiss Army Knives, the Huntsman also includes a pair of spring-loaded scissors, one of the most useful tools for everyday jobs.

Other functions include a can opener with a small screwdriver, a bottle opener with a larger screwdriver and wire stripper, a corkscrew, reamer/punch, multipurpose hook, tweezers, toothpick and key ring. Altogether, the Huntsman packs a surprising amount of utility into a pocket-sized package.