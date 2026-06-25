I just found a huge discount on Leatherman's best-selling Wave Plus – this is the multitool I'd actually buy

I don't mind a good deal on the latest gadgets, but I appreciate discounts on products that'll last a lifetime even more. That's why I always keep an eye out for savings on brands such as YETI and Leatherman, and the latter has some cracking Prime Day offers at the moment.

Shop all deals in Leatherman's Prime Day Sale (prices from £34.97)

Chief among them is 20% off the Wave+, Leatherman's best-selling multitool. It packs 18 tools into a compact stainless steel body with a durable black oxide finish that's designed to resist corrosion and reduce glare.

I know plenty of people who'd choose their Leatherman over almost any other possession if they could save only one item from the garage or workshop, and after using the Wave+, it's easy to see why.

Save 20% Leatherman Wave+ 18-in-1 Multi-Tool: was £146.95 now £117.56 at Amazon Leatherman's best-selling multitool is built to last a lifetime, packing 18 essential tools into a rugged stainless steel body. From DIY jobs to camping trips, the Wave+ is a trusted companion, and this Prime Day deal makes it even easier to recommend.

The Leatherman Wave+ has earned its reputation by offering an impressive blend of versatility and durability.

Built from stainless steel, it houses 18 tools, including needlenose and regular pliers, premium replaceable wire cutters, wire strippers, a 420HC plain-edge knife, a serrated knife, spring-action scissors, saw, diamond-coated file, wood and metal files, large and small bit drivers, bottle and can openers, rulers, and a lanyard ring.

Many of the most frequently used tools are accessible from the outside, so you don't have to unfold the pliers first, while several can be operated one-handed for quicker access.

This version features a black oxide finish, which helps improve corrosion resistance while also reducing reflections – a handy touch for outdoor use or tactical applications.

At around 241g, the Wave+ is substantial enough to tackle demanding jobs without feeling cumbersome in a backpack or on a belt. It's compatible with Leatherman's flat-bit kit and comes with a 25-year warranty, underlining the brand's confidence in its longevity.