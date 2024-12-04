Meadow rows: the low-impact exercise for a stronger back and grip

Your back may not be top of your priority list– at least in comparison to your arms and chest– but if you want to fully fill out your t-shirt then it needs to be. Barbell rows may be hailed as the best back builder, but if you’re looking for a new strength exercise to particularly hit the upper back and those hard-to-reach lower lats, why not try meadow rows?
The exercise was invented by the late IFBB Pro bodybuilder and strength coach, John Meadows, and is a variation of a single-arm row using a barbell and a landmine attachment.
As well as working your back one side at a time, helping to reduce strength imbalances, meadow rows will also hammer your forearms. This is because you have to hold onto the thick end of the barbell, making them brilliant for boosting your grip strength, which will have great carryover to your other lifts (looking at you deadlifts and pull-ups).
They work your lats through a greater range of motion in comparison to barbell rows too. With the latter, you're using both hands to grip the barbell so you can’t rotate your torso on the way down, limiting your range of motion. However, with the meadow row you can, because you’re only using one hand. This results in a bigger stretch of the lats which can drive hypertrophy.
Meadow rows can also be easier on your lower back too. In fact, in an interview with Tiger Fitness, John Meadows says this is one of the reasons he stopped doing bent-over rows and started favouring his meadow row because they place less stress on the lower back and more on the upper back.
Plus, if you want to go really heavy and have just so happened to max out the dumbbell rack, you can! As you can load up the end of the barbell with plenty of plates, so its over-loading potential for this exercise is top-notch.
How to do meadow rows
- Place a barbell in a landmine attachment. If your gym doesn’t have this place the barbell in between the corner of two walls will a towel/t-shirt wrapped round the end
- Load up your weight onto the other end of the barbell and secure with a weight clip (you’re best using at least one Olympic weight plate here so that it raises the bar high enough off the floor, around mid-shin height)
- If rowing with your right arm, place your right foot slightly behind the barbell and your left foot staggered in front
- Hinge down to the barbell and take it in your right hand using an overhand grip
- Initiate the movement by pulling your elbow up towards your torso, squeezing your shoulder blades and lats as you do
- Slowly lower the barbell back towards the floor
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
Spotify Wrapped 2024 is finally here with a major upgrade and AI surprises – it's been well worth the wait
Spotify Wrapped adds AI in all the best ways
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The MacBook Pro Touch Bar is back from the dead – sort of
Flexbar adds a tiny touchscreen to Macs, PCs and more
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Forget Black Friday – R.A.D has dropped its new shiny workout shoe, and it’s their best colourway yet
It’s bold, it’s beautiful and it’s shiny!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr won the CrossFit Games in these shoes and they’re dirt cheap in the Black Friday sale
Now you can train just like the champ
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Kroc rows: the underrated dumbbell exercise for a stronger back and biceps
Forget your regular dumbbell rows, the Kroc row helps you move more iron for slabs of muscle and strength
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
What is Spartan’s DEKA fitness challenge?
The race designed for all fitness levels tests strength, speed and endurance
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This single exercise drastically strengthened my core – but it’s not what you think it is
There's no lying down involved and it's not your typical core exercise either
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Can feeler sets help you lift more weight in the gym?
This warm-up technique could make all the difference between a 'good' and 'bad' workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Last updated
-
Jefferson curls: the unusual exercise to strengthen your lower back and core muscles
Are you doing these in your warm-ups and cool-downs?
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
4 Elite athletes share their best advice to prepare for a HYROX
Because who better to get some words of wisdom from than the pros themselves, right?
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published