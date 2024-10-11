This five-star Garmin watch is now even cheaper than it was in the Prime Day sale

If you happened to miss Prime Day and were finally planning to treat yourself to a fitness tracker, no stress. There’s still plenty of cheap Fitbits, Garmin deals and even smart rings still up for grabs.

One Garmin deal that I've spotted is still going strong is on the Venu 2. Not only is it still on sale, it’s actually cheaper than it was during the Prime Day sale, which is pretty unheard of. This stunning AMOLED watch has been reduced from £329.99 to £257.05 at Amazon, which is basically an additional £10 off, compared to it’s Prime Day price (£269).

Those seeking an attractive fitness tracker, rather an a rugged piece, won't be disappointed with the Venu 2. It's a stunning watch, with a sleek design and, thanks to its bright AMOLED display, it's an eye-catching piece of arm candy.

It comes with 25 built-in sports apps, as well as animated on-screen workouts that you can follow along to, so it feels like you have your very own personal trainer right on your wrist. You can also get a deeper insight into your overall health, thanks to the 'health snapshot' feature (which means SpO2 levels, heart rate, respiration and stress); track your sleep, women's health and much more! Not forgetting there's also Garmin Pay, smart notifications and you can download your favourite tunes.

It's very rare that Amazon makes its deals even cheaper after Prime Day and, according to the site, there's not many of these watches left, so bag this bargain while you can!