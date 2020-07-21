NordVPN review: Is the world's most popular VPN right for you?

Are you on the hunt for advanced VPN features, like double data encryption, or the ability to unlock regional Netflix content? As you’ll find out in our NordVPN review below, whatever you’re looking for in your next virtual private network, NordVPN almost certainly has you covered.

With way more than 5,000 servers distributed over 60 countries, secure VPN privacy protections, and a killer business-facing app, there’s a lot to be said for Panama-based NordVPN and its business-focussed NordVPN Teams.

Head over to the NordVPN website to discover more and sign up

See how this compares to our top choice - ExpressVPN

Want privacy for your mobile? Here's the best Android VPN apps

Discover today's top Netflix VPNs for the big streamers

NordVPN review: plans and pricing

As with most VPNs, NordVPN’s pricing structure favors customers who are willing to take out long-term contracts. There are four plans in total, with the most expensive option priced at $11.95 for a single month of service.

Meanwhile, you’ll pay $6.99 per month for a one-year subscription and $4.99 per month for two years of service. However, the best savings at the time of writing are found with the three-year NordVPN package. For $125.64 or $3.49 per month, this plan saves you a whopping 70% over paying monthly.

If you are interested in using NordVPN to protect your corporate network, you’ll need to purchase a NordVPN Teams package instead. There are three tiers of service here: a $7 per month per user Basic plan, the Advanced $9 per user per month package, and, finally, a quote-only Enterprise package. Note that these figures are what you’ll be charged if you pay annually for Teams, prices are higher if you pay monthly.

Considering these rates, it certainly isn’t the most expensive VPN on the market, but NordVPN is definitely on the pricey side. With certain competitors, like Surfshark or Private Internet Access (PIA), you’ll pay significantly less than $3 per month without having to make a three-year commitment.

NordVPN review: features

NordVPN manages to justify its above-average prices by offering a stellar feature set. Take privacy, for example. NordVPN has implemented a strict no-log policy and uses encryption protocols like OpenVPN and AES-256 to prevent your information from getting into the wrong hands. What’s more, it goes a step beyond most of the competition with double protection (enabling you to change your IP twice) and support for The Onion Router (TOR) browsing.

NordVPN is a great platform for torrenting even though not all NordVPN servers support P2P traffic. To find one that does, all you need to do is open the app’s Server Recommendation menu and, after choosing the P2P category, you’ll immediately be linked to the best torrent-friendly server for your location.

All these options and tools are available to NordVPN users with personal accounts, but NordVPN Teams subscribers get access to another range of exclusive features. For example, with NordVPN Teams, users can order a dedicated business server, create custom gateways, and secure every endpoint in their corporate network using a centralized control panel.



(Image credit: NordVPN)

NordVPN review: interface and in use

You can connect to NordVPN servers through web browser extensions or by installing a client on more or less any platform you care to name. Apps are available for Windows and macOS desktops, iOS mobile devices, and even Android TVs.

While most competitor VPN desktop clients look like they were cast from the same mould, NordVPN sets itself apart with a large interactive map interface. You can navigate and zoom around it and click on any location you wish to be connected to. Although it certainly looks cool, this isn’t actually a particularly practical way to find a server (there are no city or country captions), so most users will prefer to find a server using the alphabetically sorted list in the left-hand sidebar.

Contrasting with NordVPN’s characterful and cheery interface, the NordVPN Teams client is all about business and professionalism. Opening the Teams software brings up a subtle server list on the right-hand side of your display with a simple link to an equally pared down settings menu placed above.

In the performance section of our NordVPN review, the platform did admirably. We evaluated it using British and US-based test lines, and experienced no connection failures at any point, with initial connection times averaging at about 5 seconds. When connected, our UK 75Mbps test line fell to 65–69Mbps while our speedier 600Mbps US connection dropped to 125–300Mbps.

NordVPN review: support

NordVPN recommends that you try to troubleshoot any problems you encounter with the platform through its support site. The only problem is that this isn’t particularly well organized, so you might be hunting for a while before finding a relevant piece of information.

Fortunately, however, NordVPN does offer live chat and email support too. NordVPN Teams Advanced customers get a major advantage here with 24/7 priority support. Meanwhile, NordVPN Teams Enterprise-tier users can contact agents via a 24/7 phone line.



(Image credit: NordVPN)

NordVPN review: the competition

There’s no question that the NordVPN platform is one of the best around, but it could be kinder to your bank balance. If you don’t feel like coughing up $3.49 or more every month, consider Private Internet Access (PIA), whose rates start at a more reasonable $2.85 per month. PIA is sleek and subtle, meaning it’s also a good option for users that are put off by NordVPN’s overly colorful interface.

To save even more cash, and to get around NordVPN’s pesky six-device simultaneous connection limit, have a look at Surfshark. Starting at a mere $1.99 per month, this competitor removes all caps on the number of devices you can log in on at once.

Or if you want to simply go for our number one best online VPN choice, we'd heartily recommend checking out ExpressVPN. It's a sublime product pretty much across the entire board and you get three months extra free when you sign up for a 12 month contract.

NordVPN review: final verdict

We really like NordVPN and NordVPN Teams. It’s great to see a VPN that attempts to differentiate itself with a slightly unusual user interface and extra features for corporate users. Although the price of the service will be a deal-killer for many, users who do shell out for NordVPN are unlikely to regret their choice.