Netgear Orbi NBK752 review: a complete Wi-Fi 6 and 5G network solution

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Netgear Orbi NBK752 has a specs list that immediately puts it in contention for our best mesh networks guide: not only does it support the latest Wi-Fi 6 tech, it can also be fitted with a 5G SIM so you can pass a high-speed cellular connection around your home too.

You get a main router included in the package, as well as a similar-sized satellite unit to further expand the coverage of the system. If you have problems with Wi-Fi dead zones in your property then these should take care of them quite comprehensively.

In this detailed Netgear Orbi NBK752 review, we'll tell you everything you need to know about this system and how it works. You might also want to check out our guides to the best wireless routers and the best Wi-Fi 6 routers that you can put your money towards (and likely less of it too).

Netgear Orbi NBK752 review: price and availability

The Netgear Orbi NBK752 mesh network system is available to buy now in the UK and the US, and in the UK you can pick it up from retailers including Amazon (opens in new tab).

The widget embedded on this page will lead you to the cheapest deals available right now, but at launch the two-pack 5G system was retailing for £/$1,099 / €1,199.

Today's best NetGear Orbi NBK752 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,099.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Netgear Orbi NBK752 review: design and setup

(Image credit: Future)

If you've seen any of the Netgear Orbi mesh systems that have come before this one, you'll recognise the aesthetic of the NBK752 model. Our review pack came with a router and a satellite unit that both look similar, only you get the LAN/WLAN port connection on the router: they're two big, curved, rather futuristic-looking devices, with light indicators on the top and down near the bottom, so you know what state they're in.

Design is perhaps the least important factor when considering a Wi-Fi mesh system, but it's important to bear in mind that these are relatively large devices, standing some 86mm or a little over 3-inches tall. You can't hide them away on a desk in the same way as you can the mesh network satellites from Eero or Google, for instance, so factor that in when deciding which hardware package you want to go for.

Setup could be easier, but isn't too taxing. You pop in your 5G SIM, if you've got one, and connect up the router unit to your existing router (unless you're relying on cellular connectivity alone). There's a Netgear Orbi app that guides you through everything you need to do, including naming your new network and setting an access password.

Perhaps the most difficult part of the setup process is activating the 5G SIM, though of course that's nothing to do with Netgear, and it'll vary depending on which network you're going with. You may have to pop the SIM into a phone first in order to verify it and connect it to an account, but once you've got over the initial hurdles of registration, everything runs smoothly and without any issue.

Netgear Orbi NBK752 review: performance and features

(Image credit: Future)

We set up the Netgear Orbi NBK752 router downstairs, and the satellite unit upstairs in our relatively compact, two storey semi-detached home – and we can report that coverage and Wi-Fi speeds were excellent from this tri-band system. Netgear says coverage is good for 4,000 square feet and up to 40 devices, and while we weren't able to test those limits, we can well believe it considering the experience we had with the router.

Of course when it comes to performance, that's partly down to whatever speed your broadband provider is giving you, and how close your house is to a 5G mast – but as far as piping stable and speedy wireless internet around the home goes, we can't fault the NBK752 pack. You're looking at maximum speeds of 4.2Gbps, while the two Gigabit Ethernet ports on each unit give you even more flexibility in terms of connections.

The accompanying app for Android and iOS is competent, though it could use a more modern design. You can use it to set up features such as a guest network and basic parental controls, although more advanced settings require a monthly subscription – Netgear isn't the only manufacturer trying to get monthly payments out of its users, but considering the cost of the kit it would be nice to see more features added free of charge.

You can actually control which connection the router and satellite unit are using through the app: exclusively Wi-Fi, exclusive cellular, or primarily Wi-Fi with the cellular as a backup option if your regular internet goes down. It's that last option that we suspect most users are going to go for, because one of the main reasons for paying this much money for a new network system is that there's a backup to your broadband.

Netgear Orbi NBK752: verdict

(Image credit: Future)

We've been raving about the Netgear Orbi NBK752 system so far, but there is a catch: the price. We mentioned it up at the top, and the 5G version of this package is going to set you back £/$1,099 at launch. If you're paying for 5G data then that's extra too. This is cutting-edge Wi-Fi and cellular technology, in one of the most advanced and powerful mesh network systems there is, and the price is therefore appropriately high.

As for whether it's worth it, that's down to your needs. It's the kind of product that could cater for an office with multiple workers, let alone just a home setup. So if you have the money to spend and you want Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity you can rely on, at the fastest possible speeds, then go for it. If you already have a decent Wi-Fi setup at home, you're perhaps not going to get the boost in speeds and performance that you would expect when spending this much money.

In just about every area, the Netgear Orbi NBK752 impresses, even if the setup could be a bit slicker and the mobile app could look a bit less like it's from the 2010s. We've had no problems using the mesh network in the days we spent writing this review, and we've actually been relying on it more than our regular Wi-Fi network – having that 5G safety net is really handy if you absolutely can't afford to be without a web connection.

If you don't need that 5G failsafe, then there are of course much cheaper ways to get strong Wi-Fi coverage into every corner of your home, and then it's not so straightforward to recommend the Netgear Orbi NBK752. However, we'd say that if you want one of the best systems around at the moment, with just aboutevery feature you could need, this sits high up the list of the most capable systems.

Also consider

The Netgear Orbi NBK752 is something of a frontrunner when it comes to mesh networking kit with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 – there's nothing really quite like it. If you have slightly different needs though, there are plenty of alternatives, including the Netgear Orbi 4G LTE system that turns a 4G connection into Wi-Fi that devices around your home can use – depending on where you live, it could be a decent broadband backup or alternative.

As for Wi-Fi 6 systems, something like the TP-Link Deco X90 is well worth a look: it's speedy and capable and packed with features, and should be able to get wireless internet into every corner of wherever you live. However, there isn't the integrated SIM card support, so if your broadband goes down then you're not going to have the same safety net that's provided by the Netgear Orbi NBK752.