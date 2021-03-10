Avocado Latex Mattress review: save the planet while you're sleeping in

Welcome to T3's Avocado Green Latex mattress review. If you're looking for a responsible, eco-friendly option, Avocado Green might well be the best mattress for you. More and more mattress manufacturers are implementing different ways to make their products more sustainable and eco-friendly; some doing the bare minimum of using only non-toxic materials and treatments while a handful of others are going above and beyond. Avocado belongs in the latter camp. This (surprise, surprise) California-based green company's already lower-than-normal carbon footprint is offset by supporting carbon offset projects, making it among the very few manufacturers out there that are actually carbon negative.

And, its latest – or rather, latex – product, the Avocado Latex Mattress doesn't fall far from the tree. This completely biodegradable, toxic-free mattress already comes with a long list of accolades, from being GOTS Organic and GREENGUARD Gold certified to having the Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certification. Purchasing one, therefore, reduces your carbon footprint, which is appealing for consumers who are concerned about their individual impact to the environment (as we all should be).

All these certifications don't add up to much, though, if the Avocado Latex Mattress isn't comfortable to sleep on. Does it deliver that cosy, dreamy slumber that we all need? Well, that depends on the type of sleeper you are. Read on for our full Avocado Latex Mattress review.

Avocado Latex Mattress review: design

Beds-in-a-box range from impossibly cheap to premium-priced, and the Avocado Latex mattress sits high on that scale. Luckily, you aren’t paying all that money for nothing, as not only is it made of high-quality materials, but those materials are sustainably-sourced and organic as well.

In fact, it’s Avocado's green credentials that mean this mattress is a little pricier than its rivals. This isn’t a mass-produced type of product with low overheads and cheap materials, after all. The production of these mattresses, from sources and materials to labour, is altogether more thoughtful. And, until such time when the use of organic materials and ethical labour practices have become the norm, that's going to translate to higher costs.

(Image credit: Michelle Rae Uy)

The first proof of the greater labour input on the Avocado Latex mattress is its cotton cover, which has needle-tufted rosettes evenly spread across the top. These rosettes aren’t only decorative: each actually goes through the full mattress to bind the layers together, which means it’s not an easy process to do by hand.

Inside, there are three layers of tree-tapped latex made from pure rubber sap harvested from Avocado-managed latex farms and processed in an organic latex processing facility co-owned by the company. The first layer is a two-inch contoured latex that’s tasked with offering comfort, a three-inch one in the middle, and a four-inch one at the base.

The top layer itself has laser-cut concave peaks on its underside that act as motion-transfer inhibitors, which means that they’re supposed to absorb movement and minimize motion transfer. In addition to that, these zigzags are also designed to give you more back support and relieve pressure at the main problem areas like shoulders and hips. The top layer does that by having more closely-packed waves in the middle and longer waves towards the ends.

Rounding the mattress out are the support layers of cotton and wool, both of which are 100% GOTS organic certified and have received STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX: Class 1 certification.

(Image credit: Michelle Rae Uy)

Because this mattress can be up to 185 pounds, it also comes with two upholstered handles on both of its side panels. Be forewarned; this isn’t a mattress you’d want to handle alone. Not only is it heavy, but it also has no stiff supporting structures that will allow it to stand on its side without support. I had made the unfortunate decision of doing it by myself, and by the time I realized that it wasn’t going to be easy, I was already committed. Long story short, it took about 30 minutes of dragging, finagling, and shimmying to drag this mattress onto my bed frame. Unless you’re stronger than the average person or have weight-lifting talents, I would find a partner to help.

If you want the long list of sustainably-sourced and non-toxic materials that took to make this bed, you should visit the Avocado site . The long and short of it, however, is that this bed is completely biodegradable, completely free of toxic chemicals, and completely made of natural, organic materials. Oh, and did we mention that it’s put together in a factory that is completely powered with renewable energy and is working its way towards being Zero-Waste certified?

Avocado Latex Mattress review: firmness and comfort

Before you hit that buy button, you should know that the Avocado Latex mattress isn’t going to be for everyone. It rates as a 7.5 on the firmness scale, which means that it certainly is at that border where it could be firm enough for some people but too firm for others. And, whether or not it’s for you depends largely on your size and weight as well as your preferred sleep position.

While largely a side-sleeper, I do like to sleep on my back sometimes, which puts me in a perfect position to test this mattress out. And, what I’ve found is this, it really isn’t the best for side-sleepers. Because it’s on the firmer side, side-sleepers will definitely feel a lot of pressure at the shoulders that could result in shoulder pain and tightness around the neck come morning.

This has certainly been my experience. It also takes a while for me to get comfortable on this mattress when I’m trying to sleep on my side. I actually prefer medium-firm beds over soft ones, but the Avocado Latex mattress is just a little too firm for me when I’m sleeping on my side.

(Image credit: Avocado)

To give it credit, however, it’s certainly an excellent mattress for back sleepers. When I sleep on my back, it’s quite comfortable. I don’t feel any of the usual pressure points, and I don’t feel that uncomfortable arching on my back either from the lower half of my body sinking more than the upper half. It actually feels like my body is positioned straight with just the right amount of sink and the right amount of support.

Naturally, that comfort level depends on your body weight and height. I’m more on the lighter side, weight-wise, which certainly helps. But, I suspect that this mattress has enough support for those 55kg and over to not only give you a restful night on your back, but also avoid any back pains you typically feel in the morning on a lesser mattress.

There’s plenty of edge support here, which is lovely. Those who like to sit at the edge of their beds will appreciate that there isn’t deep sinkage here. Sadly, those who prefer their beds taller will be disappointed to know that it is only nine inches thick. One disadvantage of a low bed is that it accumulates debris faster, especially if you have cats tracking litter everywhere they go.

If you’re expecting no motion transfer, sadly you won’t find that in the Avocado Latex mattress. There is an apparent degree of motion transfer here, enough that you shouldn’t be putting a glass of wine next to you, even if it is on a tray – though perhaps not enough to wake you if your partner is tossing and turning next to you.

Avocado Latex Mattress review: price

As we mentioned earlier, the Avocado Latex Mattress is a bit pricier than the competition. Currently only available in the United States, at MSRP it’ll set you back $1,199 for a twin, $1,799 for a queen, and a hefty $2,598 for a split California king.

To put that in perspective, rivals like the WinkBeds EcoCloud and Awara Organic Hybrid Latex will both start at $999 (twin) and respectively top at $1,899 and $1,799 for a California king. Meanwhile, a Birch Natural costs $1,049 for a twin, $1,499 for a queen, and $1,799 for a California king.

But, you must also factor in the company’s carbon negative footprint and massive efforts in sustainability. Helping save the environment is never going to be cheap. At the same time, it’s also not the most expensive option out there. Saatva’s Zenhaven Latex will set you back $1,399 for a twin and up to $2,799 if you opt for the California king.

Avocado Latex Mattress review: delivery and returns

Avocado offers two shipping options for orders within the continental United States. Free FedEx shipping is offered for all twin to queen Avocado Latex Mattress orders. King and California king mattresses are also shipped free, although it will be via AGS, the freight forwarding service.

As Avocado mattresses are on the heavy side, the company also offers in-home delivery that will be scheduled according to your availability within a four-hour window. However, this delivery service isn’t free, and costs $249 per order. The good news is, that service includes “installation” of your mattress and removal of your old one, making it a very good deal.

The Avocado Latex mattress does come with a 365-day sleep trial period, which means that you have a year to decide whether or not it’s for you. Avocado does request a 30-day adjustment period before you request a return, however, which means that unless your mattress comes damaged or gets damaged during normal usage, you cannot start the return process until after 30 days. This is because it might take a bit of time for some to settle in or get used to their new mattress.

There are no charges for restocking or return pickups, however. And, you do have the option to donate it to verified charities and nonprofits. In fact, Avocado says that 95% of its returned mattresses are donated. This is in line with the brand’s sustainability efforts. Because it never resells return mattresses and only uses new materials for all its products, those returned mattresses will better serve people in need.

(Image credit: Michelle Rae Uy)

Verdict: should I buy the Avocado Latex Mattress?

When you read about all the green initiatives that Avocado is implementing to not only produce environmentally-friendly products, but also contribute to sustainability and offset whatever low carbon emissions it still has, it’s hard not to support the company and choose its products over the competition.

This mattress isn't perfect. We suspect it'll be too firm for many side sleepers, it's very difficult to maneuver into place, and there's some motion transfer. However, for back and stomach sleepers it provides excellent support, and if you can afford to pay the premium for a more ethical option, the Avocado Latex Mattress is a great option.