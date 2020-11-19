Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock update: next-gen consoles available now

Walmart's set to unleash their PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock shortly, giving shoppers another chance at getting their hands on the next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Walmart will have stock available today of both Sony's PlayStation 5 console as well as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Expected to become available at 3:00PM ET (12:00PM PT), Walmart's site indicates an online-only availability while supplies last.

Since many retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, sold out incredibly fast Walmart stood out as one of the most organised. Releasing its stock in waves throughout the day, Walmart clearly knows how to manage its stock because it's got another round of PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S orders on the way.

It's not just the standard PS5 either – you can expect a restock of the PS5 Digital Edition too, so all four next-gen consoles will be available to buy when Walmart restocks.

All PS5 launch day inventory is going to be limited to online only, as per the original launch day, and will drop at 12pm PT/ 2pm CT/ 3pm ET. That's 8pm GMT if you are elsewhere on the planet, and wondering.

‼️ Next Gen update ‼️ We’ll have more #PS5 & #XboxSeriesX available ONLINE only on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 3 PM ET. 🎉November 18, 2020

Walmart shared the news on Twitter today, so to have your best chance at securing a console, create an account if you don't have one already, and stay logged in so you can get to checkout as fast as possible.

It also has a great selection of PS5 games and Xbox Series X games so you can find something to showcase the power of your new hardware. Be sure to bookmark the store's page, and set a few alarms while you're at it, so you don't miss out!

