Walmart PS5 console drop confirmed this week

This week is all about the restocks as Walmart confirmed today that it will release more PlayStation 5 consoles at 12pm ET on Wednesday, December 8. As was the case on Cyber Monday, you will need to be a Walmart Plus member to access the sale.

In previous weeks we've seen the frequency of restocks increasing and already today we've seen Best Buy release consoles to its Total Tech members. This trend of making stock available only to members is one that appears to be working for the retailers. While it's a little frustrating for those trying to buy, it does increase the chances of getting one and keeps many of the scalpers at bay.

As we've seen, unscrupulous companies and individuals have been buying up next-gen consoles, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X and selling them on for huge profits. Walmart Plus membership is just $12.95 per month or $98 for the year, which you can easily make back in savings.

Having successfully bought the PS5 during Walmart's last drop I can confirm that it is very doable. Just make sure you sign up to Walmart Plus in advance – you'll need the paid membership, not just the trial – and be ready to click refresh on that PS5 page the second it goes live at 12pm ET / 9am PT on December 8. See the links below.

For more chances to buy, keep an eye on our PS5 stock tracker.

PS5 disc edition at Walmart PS5 disc edition at Walmart Get the finest nex-gen console with disc drive for $499 at Walmart on 12/8.