UK's best JBL Bluetooth speaker deal of the day? Whisper it but it's Xtreme 2 at Argos!

Do you like cheap JBL wireless speakers? The Samsung sub-brand is massive in certain markets and the epitome of a brand that mass-produces quality products. It's Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker is one of its flagship products and usually on sale around the £250 to £300 mark but today, Argos makes it a speaker for the very many and not the comparatively few with a brutal price slashing.

• JBL Xtreme II | £139 | RRP £289 | Save £150

As you can see below, this price is so fresh, even our pricing widget can't deal with it – although if you click on 'Argos' there you will get to buy the Xtreme 2 for £139 – and it positively marmalises all rival deals.

Some attractive and cool people enjoying their JBL Xtreme 2 speaker, free from worries about water ingress

JBL Xtreme 2 | £139 | RRP £289 | Save £150

Waterproof and with an impressive 40 Watts of sonic oomph, the Xtreme 2 is the speaker to get your beach party started in no uncertain terms. The battery is good for up to 15 hours and there is not one but two USB connections, so you can charge your phone/s from it as well. Satisfied Argos customers award it 4.6, with over 119 reviews posted, with comments such as 'EXCELLENT PRODUCT USED IT TODAY AT A MEETING FAB xx' and 'Good for party small but good sound and good base'. Argos also claims this is its lowest ever price for the Xtreme 2. What more do you want?View Deal

• After a smaller waterproof speaker? The excellent Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is nearly half price at Amazon, and under £50.

The Xtreme 2 is not a speaker we are specifically familiar with, but JBL's wireless wares are usually good value, and we note that are pool-party-loving, surf dude colleagues from our sister title What Hi-Fi have awarded the Xtreme 2 a full gamut of 5 stars, so it must be good. With summer approaching and the rain lashing down on the UK, whatever way you look at it, a quality waterproof speaker is a sound investment. Sound investment. Because it makes sound.