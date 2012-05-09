TU Me iPhone app offers free calls, texts and photo sharing

TU Me mobile is a new iPhone app which allows you to make free calls, send messages and photos to your contacts all within the same app. An Android version is coming

Telefonica, the parent company of the O2 network, has introduced a free, all-in-one communications app for iPhone users.



The TU Me app is free to download and will allow users to make calls, send text, leave voice messages, share photos and location data over Wi-Fi and 3G.



The idea behind the app is to allow users to access all of that functionality without having to switch between Phone, Messages, Email and other apps.



TU Me will also save all of your interactions with in a timeline, allowing users to keep track of their activity with various contracts.



“We've seen the growing popularity of communications apps on smartphones but we believe we've gone one better with TU Me using our knowledge and insights of how people use their devices,” said Stephen Shurrock, Chief Commercial Officer at Telefónica Digital.



“TU Me puts all your communications needs into one place, for free, and is a great way for people to stay in touch with those close to them."



The all-in-one app is available now from the App Store. The company says an Android version is incoming.