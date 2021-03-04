This Lego Winnie the Pooh special edition is strictly for adults only

LEGO fans are in for a treat this month with the impending release of the LEGO Ideas Winnie The Pooh set that brings The Hundred Acre Wood to life in brick form for the first time.

For those who aren't au fait with how LEGO Ideas operates, it gives fans the chance to submit ideas and concepts for LEGO sets which the community votes on. Winning sets are eventually made into real, honest-to-goodness sets for everyone to play with.

The LEGO Ideas Winnie The Pooh set will certainly evoke a sense of nostalgia for Pooh fans, who are the audience this 18+ set is aimed at, with Pooh's house front-and-centre. The forgetful bear is joined by Tigger, Rabbit, and Piglet mini figures, as well as the brand new Eeyore. Each character is kitted out with their own accessory; Pooh has his red balloon, Piglet has his blustery day scarf, Tigger has his sack on a stick after bounding his way to the woods, Rabbit has his carrots, and Eeyore has his signature tail-ribbon that you can remove if the fancy takes you.

The oak tree itself is a veritable treasure trove of memories, with a beehive, bees, and a jam-packed house full of furniture, and items unique to Pooh, like his honey pots (both full and empty), 'Pooh-coo' Clock, and box of 'Pooh sticks'.

(Image credit: LEGO)

The LEGO Ideas Winnie the Pooh set is based on the designs submitted by self-proclaimed LEGO and Disney superfan, Ben Alder, which garnered a huge amount of support, as well as resonating with the team over at LEGO. Talking about his inspiration for the set, Alder says:

"I love Winnie the Pooh and remember my parents reading it to me as a child. I now read the same Winnie the Pooh stories to my children, so it is certainly something dear to my heart. I decided to make the set so that my children could bring to life our bedtime stories but never quite expected the positive reaction it has received."

Federico Begher, VP of global marketing at The LEGO Group describes how Alder's design "sparked a lot of nostalgia" for the team, adding that "his personal story about how he created the set for his family to play out the lovely Winnie the Pooh stories using LEGO bricks felt like a beautiful combination of family, LEGO bricks, and Winnie the Pooh that we wanted to share with others."

The LEGO Ideas Winnie the Pooh set is available from March 18 at LEGO Stores and LEGO.com for LEGO VIP members. Everyone else has to wait until April 1. The 1,265 piece set measures 22cm x 18cm x 24cm and is priced at £89.99.