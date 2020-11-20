The best Apple iPad mini Black Friday deals

With 2020 Black Friday deals finally arriving, there's never been a better time to grab that piece of tech you've wanted for ages and ages. That's because the price cuts available are tremendous. A good example: Apple's smallest iPad, the iPad mini, has some pretty stellar discounts right now.
As the name suggests, the iPad mini is the smallest of Apple's tablets, with a 7.9-inch display putting it only slightly ahead of the huge iPhone 12 Pro Max and quite a way behind Apple's 10.2-inch iPad. If you're looking for an almost-pocketable tablet, then the mini is perfect.
While the iPad mini might be smaller, it's not less capable: iPadOS is there in full force, offering a load of productivity-enhancing features, and it's plenty powerful for most tasks. The cameras aren't that nifty, but who takes pictures with a tablet anyway?
If you're tired of looking at a small iPhone but don't want a huge tablet, the iPad mini is perfect. Even more so with the Black Friday deals and discounts on offer.
Considering something bigger for your next tablet? We're tracking iPad deals on Black Friday, too, as well as on the Apple iPad Pro. These tablets offer larger screens than the iPad Mini and, in the case of the Pro, genuine laptop replacement specs.
