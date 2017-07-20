T3 Quick Hit: U2 can enjoy these Adam Clayton M-Ears in-ear headphones from Meters Music

Achtung baby! British audio specialists Meters Music has teamed up with U2 bassist and all-round cool dad type figure Adam Clayton. The result is the M-Ears in-ear headphones, the latest addition to its burgeoning M range, which also includes the OV-1 noise cancelling heaphones.

The tiny cans boast 7mm acoustic drivers and were chosen by Clayton 'for their precision, clarity and musicality'.

Meters Music is owned by guitar and amp maker Ashdown Engineering, which has made a name for itself making pro-grade amps for musicians – well, for bass players anyway – including Sir Paul McCartney, the one out of Biffy Clyro and the bloke from Foo Fighters.

The M-Ears feature some smart, leather-accented styling, and come in three colours – Black, Tan and Red.

Bonus features: a carry case, and magnets, which clip the two earbuds together when you’re not using them. Meters Music adds: 'These magnets are strong enough to hang on the back of your neck while not in use, for a completely tangle-free headphones experience.'

Rather like many of U2 singer Bono's lyrics, we're not quite sure what that sentence means, but it sounds very positive.

The M-Ears cost £49.99 and are on sale now.