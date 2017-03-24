T3 Agenda: Garmin's voice-controlled dash cams, V-Moda's expensive new Bluetooth speaker and more

In today's Friday edition of the T3 Agenda, we use our dulcet tones to control Garmin's new range of dash cams, we take a look at V-Moda's stylish new portable speaker and more...

V-Moda's new portable Remix speaker has six sides and a lot of expensive customisation options

Award-winning audio specialist V-Moda, has just announced the availability of Remix - the company’s first portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers impressive sound quality and design chops along with some snazzy 3D-printed customization options for every surface in the home.

Available in two finishes – minimal CNC aluminum and luxurious vegan leather – this 20cm-wide premium speaker also includes a headphone amplifier in wired analog mode (which V-Moda says is comparable to standalone headphone amplifiers worth $200 or more). Whether you're using it with your laptop of your smartphone, the Remix is one impressive portable speaker.

It's also super-easy to pair, offers an impressive 10+ hours of audio playback, and connects to Amazon Alexa and Alexa Echo Dot for that extra bit of smart connectivity.

Remix is now available in Black or Silver for $300.00 (£240) at V-MODA.com/REMIX and authorized resellers worldwide. You can also customisable versions, which are only available via V-Moda and features material options ranging from $40 to $370,000.

Control your dash cam with your voice with Garmin's new GPS-powered range

Garmin has just released a new range of dash cams, and the Dash Cam 45 and Dash Cam 55 aren't just a great way to capture footage from your motor - they're voice activated!

These hands-free commands include the ability to stop and start audio recordings, take screenshots and activate video recordings. The Dash Cam 55 captures footage in 1440p, 1080p, or 720p with a 3.7 megapixel camera, while the Dash Cam 45 records video in 1080p, or 720p with a 2.1 megapixel camera.

Both the Dash Cam 45 and Dash Cam 55 versions boast a 2.0-inch LCD display screen, Sensory TrulyHandsfree voice control and red light and speed camera warnings so you're getting some serious features as standard.

The Dash Cam 55 is available now for £149.99 , as is the Dash Cam 45.

Get yourself a new iPhone 7 case with the most elaborate customisation we've ever seen

Bamford Watch Department and Feld & Volk, who previously teamed up for the release of carbon-featured Rolex watches last year, are at it again with the launch of co-brand iPhone 7 Plus customization - just check out this stunning carbon-housed iPhone 7 Plus with 3D Rolex image on its back.

The whole gadget’s housing is crafted of a single piece of carbon topped with a dimensional image of Rolex watch. The Rolex image is an exact copy of the co-brand watch design presented last year: multilayer carbon structure of the back is interfered with chaotic texture of carbon fiber used in the clock-face.

It's one hell of a process - it takes 22 hours of precise machinery elaboration before Feld & Volk craftsmen even start final polishing it. The whole series including iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus designs will be a limited edition with only 20 pieces released. Expect them to cost a lot of money each.