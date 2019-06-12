Stunning iPhone 11 video reveals its tantalising quad-camera beauty

The launch of Apple's iPhone 11 is rapidly approaching and, armed with iOS 13 and a suite of advanced new hardware, it already sounds like it is going to be very serious competition for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

While we've already seen some very impressive depictions of the 2019 iPhone series, none have looked as good as the phone shown off in this bare-all video by render artist DBS Designing. Watch the video embedded below to see what we mean.

Stunning, right? Interestingly, this concept includes a rear quad-camera array, rather than the triple we saw back in April, and then not just once more in May, but twice, with a similar concept shown off in another video.

What is notable about this depiction of the new iPhone, is that it plumps for that prominent camera array hump, which while we're sure would be absorbed and shielded by any iPhone 11 case, if you were to use the phone without a case then protection would clearly take a sizeable hit. You'd sure have to be careful when placing it backplate down to prevent the array getting scuffed, scratched, or dinged.

Not all depictions of the new iPhone include this bump, such as this particularly attractive number, however the vast majority have and well, there is often not this much smoke without fire. Indeed, back in early May, a supposed iPhone 11 Max case was leaked online and there was a clear hole for that rounded corner square hump visible (see image below).

The supposed case for the new iPhone 11 Max. The camera array hump is clearly visible. | Image credit: SlashLeaks (Image credit: SlashLeaks)

What all rumours and depictions of the new iPhone range to date have indicated, though, is that it looks nailed on to include at least one model (most likely the Max) that has more than two rear cameras.

Simply put, this seems logical to us here at T3 as all of Apple's main competitors are now hard at work turning out flagship phones with three or even four rear camera lenses, and as good as the iPhone XS Max was at taking pictures, it now feels dated in comparison to powerhouse photo-taking phones like the Huawei P30 Pro.

If even Google, who has for years stuck with just the single rear camera lens, is now rumoured to be adopting a brands new multi rear camera array, then Apple seemingly simply has to follow suit or risk being left properly behind.

Hopefully we will hear more about the new iPhone range sooner rather than later, as this stunning new depiction has only whetted our appetite for the next Apple flagship to an even higher, crazier level. Roll on September...

Lead image credit: DBS Designing