Sony's January PS Plus games on PS5 and PS4 have leaked

Sony's PlayStation Plus games for the month of January have leaked ahead of time yet again , with fans of racing, JPRGs and first-person shooters in for a treat.

The three games set to be added to the monthly subscription service from the first Tuesday of January are Deep Rock Galactic (PS5), Dirt 5 (PS5 / PS4) and Persona 5 Strikers (PS4). If true, it would be one of the strongest months for PS Plus in a good few months after the last three have arguably been lacklustre.

As always, the report has stemmed from French deals forum Dealabs , which has correctly leaked the titles for around six months now. This included the PS Plus games for December: Godfall (PS5 / PS4), Lego DC Super-Villains (PS4), and Mortal Shell (PS4). You have until January 3rd to redeem these three titles.

While not having played any of these games personally, these three titles will hopefully look to kick off 2022 in a great way. Persona 5 Strikers only launched in February last year, receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike as well as amassing more than 1.5 million sales. The only caveat is that it's highly recommended to play Persona 5 first, as Strikers is set six months after the latter.

Similarly, Dirt 5 from Codemasters was nominated for Best Sports/Racing title at the Game Awards 2020 and is seen as an all-around great driving simulator. Lots of locations feature in the fifth instalment of the series, such as Arizona, Brazil, China, Greece, Italy, Morocco, Nepal, New York, Norway and South Africa.

Deep Rock Galactic, on the other hand, is more of an unknown quantity. Developed by Ghost Ship Games, the co-op first-person shooter is the first project from the studio, having originally launched on PC and Xbox One in May 2020. This will mark Deep Rock Galactic's first debut on PlayStation. It currently holds an 85 score on Metacritic , so that's hugely positive and makes it the most enticing out of the lost for me.

Sony officially announces its next line-up of PS Plus games on the last Wednesday of every month, so expect full confirmation on December 29th. Not long now.