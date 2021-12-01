Secretlab sale is now on with up to $130 off gaming chairs and desks

Secretlab is offering some big savings on its full range of gaming chairs and desks right now, so if you've had one on your wishlist for a while, now is the time to buy. There's up to $130 off some of the 2020 models, up to $30 off the latest Titan Evo chairs and $50 off the Magnus desks.

The Secretlab Evo Titan is T3's best gaming chair right now and it only took over from the previous Titan, which is still an excellent choice – I bought one with my own money. The Magnus gaming desk also scored a five-star review thanks to its luxury all-metal build and superb cable management.

The biggest savings right now are on the Napa leather Omega and Titan chairs. These are super-luxury and look great. Even if you're going for one of the new Evo models, this is the lowest price we've seen all year, so why not treat yourself, or someone you love?

You can find the full range of chairs and desks on sale on the Secretlab website. Or see our specially selected offers below.

Secretlab gaming chair deals

Secretlab Titan 2020 Napa leather: was $849, now $719 at Secretlab Secretlab Titan 2020 Napa leather: was $849, now $719 at Secretlab

Save $130 (12%) on this luxury Napa leather 2020 Titan model. This is the former flagship chair and ridiculously comfy.

Secretlab Omega 2020 Napa leather: was $799, now $669 at Secretlab Secretlab Omega 2020 Napa leather: was $799, now $669 at Secretlab

Save $130 (16%) on the 2020 Omega in Napa leather. This chair is designed for the smaller gamer (under 5'11" and 240lbs) but is still just as luxury as the Titan, especially in this Napa leather finish.

Secretlab Titan 2020 SoftWeave: was $479, now $439 at Secretlab Secretlab Titan 2020 SoftWeave: was $479, now $439 at Secretlab

Save $40 (8%) on this softweave version of the Titan. This is a great-looking chair in charcoal with blue detailing, and the softweave fabric feels really great to sit on.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Dark Knight: was $529, now $499 at Secretlab Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Dark Knight: was $529, now $499 at Secretlab

Save $30 (6%) on this Dark Knight Titan Evo. Get the very latest Titan Evo chair with Neo Hybrid leatherette fabric and pick from one of the special edition colors – our choice is Batman, every time.