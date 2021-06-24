Save over $300 on the DJI Mavic Air 2 4K Fly More combo kit right now

Pilots hoping to find a solid but cheap drone deal may be in luck thanks to Adorama. Offering a must-see discount on the DJI Mavic Air 2 4K Fly More camera drone bundle, this is by far one of the best deals on a 4K camera drone kit available today.

One sale for $1,399, DJI Mavic's Air 2 4K drone gets one of its largest price drops of the year. The complete bundle comes with everything pilots need to get in the air, including a nifty smart controller, replacement blades, and more.

DJI Mavic Air 2 4K Drone Fly More Combo Kit Now: $1,399 | Was: $1,737 | Savings: $338 (19%)

Including DJI's smart controller, the Air 2 4K drone kit is a solid setup for anyone serious about 4K drone capture. This bundle comes complete with everything needed to take off ASAP, and at over $300 off is a deal definitely worth checking out.View Deal

Rated as one of the best drones available today, the DJI Mavic Air 2 is a pristine machine with some excellent capabilities for a 4K camera drone.

Offering quite possibly some of the best image and video quality for this price, especially since it can record at 60 frames per second, this deal is hard to pass up for those looking into the hobby.

To find out more about why this drone is such a hit, head on over to T3's DJI Mavic Air 2 review for a complete look at what makes this drone a must-buy for newcomers and professionals alike.

While this complete combo kit is an enticing offer, the drone only kit is also getting a discount across the web. You can find all of the best deals on the DJI Mavic Air 2 4K drone below!

