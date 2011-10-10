Samsung UE55D8000 announced as TV of the Year at T3 Awards

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Korean tech giant Samsung has continued its reputation as a premium television manufacturer as the Samsung UE55D8000 is confirmed as the TV of the Year at this year's T3 Gadget Awards

Samsung has backed up a 2010 T3 Design Award by securing the title of the TV of the Year at the T3 Gadget Awards 2011 thanks to the 55-inch Samsung UE55D8000.

Once again showing that it can make truly beautiful television sets, Samsung has paired sleek, aspirations design with impeccable picture quality and extensive inbuilt features with the UE55D8000.

With 3D and interactive TV services being the main attraction these days Samsung fought of competition from all the big players to take the coveted T3 Award as the Sony KDL-40NX713 and LG P50PZ950GT had to settle for runners up spots.

Samsung UE55D8000 features

With Smart Hub the UE55D8000 has become more than a piece of minimalist design. Utilising the set's inbuilt Wi-Fi users have access to the huge host of TV apps available allowing for access to services such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Lovefilm and of course BBC iPlayer.

If that wasn't enough integrated Freesat and Freeview HD tuners feature alongside and a host of input ports which let you share your media on its glorious 55-inch LED panel.

Samsung UE55D8000 design

With a 5mm bezel the EDGE LED backlighting found upon the UE55D8000 is a sight to behold, with the compact, aesthetically pleasing design playing host to 3D functionality alongside crisp, vibrant 2D images.

Is the UE55D8000 the TV of the Year or would you have chosen one of the other finalists? Let us know in the comments box below, and click through to our T3 Gadget Awards feature for a look at the other winners.