Samsung Galaxy Scroll steals Galaxy Note S-Pen in stunning new video

Forget foldable smartphones; rollable displays are the next big thing and Samsung looks set to get in on the action with the Galaxy Scroll and you can take a look at the smartphone in action in a new concept video.

Samsung's new device will be going up against the likes of the rollable Oppo X 2021 was shown off earlier this month, and LG's rollable Project B, which are set to make their debut next year.

This video was created by Dutch 3D Designer Jermaine Smit , in collaboration with LetsGoDigital . Notably, the concept includes a Galaxy S Pen , which is rumored to ship with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well as being supported by the Galaxy S21.

Smit's concept pairs the Galaxy Scroll with the S-Pen, leaning into the Note replacement, as rumors abound that Samsung is killing off the device, and we won't see a Galaxy Note next year.

While making the foldable displays compatible with the S-Pen is decidedly more difficult than an extending display, thanks to the crease, there's been no word on whether the Galaxy Scroll will support the stylus, of if it'll make it to market next year, to take on Oppo and LG.

After its Galaxy Fold debacle, it's safe to say that Samsung has learned its lesson when it comes to rushing products to the finish line before they're ready.

With the Galaxy S21's launch being bumped up to January, Samsung may be preparing for the addition of a new smartphone to its line-up, or simply re-jigging its schedule to accommodate the expanded product line.

It seems unlikely that the Scroll will be making an appearance any time soon, but we'll have to wait and see.