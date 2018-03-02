Samsung Galaxy S9 display just beat the Apple iPhone X. Here’s how

Samsung has officially taken the top spot for having the best smartphone screen, beating the Apple iPhone X , thanks to that Super AMOLED display in the latest Samsung S9 .

The Samsung Galaxy S9 screen was awarded the top spot by screen authority DisplayMate . According to a report from the company, the S9 screen not only gets the award for Best Performing Smartphone but also gets the company’s “highest ever A+ rating”. That said DisplayMate did award the iPhone X an A+ rating just last year, only not quite as high.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch 18:5:9 Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1440 resolution. This also offers HDR level colour and contrast reproduction.

This next-level rating is thanks to a new system of refinements from Samsung to its OLED screen which DisplayMate says makes it better than most 4K TVs. In fact it’s been called “visually indistinguishable from perfect” by the display specialist.

Another stand-out feature of the Samsung Galaxy S9 display is a new level of brightness which is 20 percent greater than that of the previous generation Galaxy S8 screen.

DisplayMate explains how Samsung has achieved this by saying: “So instead of just focusing on pushing the OLED hardware performance levels higher for the Galaxy S9, Samsung has instead concentrated on significantly enhancing and optimising the on-screen Absolute Picture Quality and Absolute Color Accuracy of the OLED display by implementing precision factory display calibration.”

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are on sale from 16 March.

