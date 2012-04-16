Samsung Galaxy S3 Launch: Invites issued to May 3rd event

Ahead of the handset's official UK release date, Samsung has issued invites to a London-based Samsung Galaxy S3 launch event on May 3rd

Adding to the continuing flurry of Samsung Galaxy S3 rumours, Samsung has issued an invite to the 'next Galaxy' event sparking rumours of an imminent Samsung Galaxy S3 release date.



Set to take place on Thursday May 3rd, the London-based Samsung Galaxy event has reignited reports of a nearing Samsung Galaxy S3 launch with the next-generation iPhone rival tipped to make its first official appearance in a matter of weeks following months of rumours and leaks spy shots.



With the invite simply reading “Come and meet the next Galaxy,” Samsung has all but confirmed the latest addition to its much loved franchise is mere days away from entering the realms of reality with the Galaxy S2 follow-on tipped to play host to a quad-core CPU and a bevy of high-end innards.



A glaring omission from the recent MWC 2012 conference in Barcelona, Samsung recently refuted claims of an April Galaxy S3 unveiling with the Galaxy S2 manufacturer issuing a statement suggesting the S3 will not land until later in the year.



"Please note, some reports regarding a press release for Galaxy S3 are not true. Once a specific launch date is decided we will notify you via Twitter first," an official spokesperson for the company said.



Samsung Galaxy S3 Specs



Far from the first time the third-generation Galaxy S handset has had its claimed specs splashed across the web, the latest rumours, which came courtesy of gadget blog Boy Genius Report, suggested the iPhone 4S rival will land with a 1.5GHz quad-core Samsung Exynos processor and Google's latest mobile operating system, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.



Further marking the Samsung Galaxy S3 out as the leader of the smartphone market, the latest reports have suggested the handset will boast a 4.8-inch display with a stunning Full HD 1080p resolution and a film friendly 16:9 aspect ratio.



Samsung Galaxy S3 Release Date



Originally widely expected to be the showpiece of MWC 2012, Samsung confirmed earlier this month that it would hold off the Samsung Galaxy S3 release until later in the year.



“The successor to the GALAXY S II smartphone will be unveiled at a separate Samsung-hosted event in the first half of the year, closer to commercial availability of the product,” an official spokesperson for the Korean tech giant announced.



Since Samsung's disappointing revelation, the Galaxy S3 launch has become a thing of much speculation with latest reports of a potential May 3rd Samsung Galaxy S3 unveiling expected to be followed by an official UK release later the same month.



Missed any of the Samsung Galaxy S3 rumours? Find out all the latest in our video below.

