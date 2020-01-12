Samsonite vs American Tourister: which brand makes the best luggage?

Samsonite is the world's largest travel luggage company, and as well as its own brand, it also owns the American Tourister brand (as well as Tumi). That’s the number one and number two brands in the world, but is there any difference between them?

From Samsonite’s Darts Spinner, Lite-Box and Magnum to American Tourister’s Airconic, Triangolo and ECO Wanderer, it can be tricky to tell the difference between these two brands.

Here’s all you need to now to choose between Samsonite and American Tourister.

Samsonite vs American Tourister: brands

Samsonite and American Tourister are two good ‘ole American brands. It may sound Asian, but Samsonite was founded in Denver, Colorado in the US in 1910. Before its acquisition by Samsonite’s parent company in 1993, American Tourister had been around since 1933, heralding from Providence, Rhode Island in the US. Nowadays the Samsonite brand is best known for expensive luggage for business people and high-end leisure travellers (even personalised versions ), while American Tourister is more about affordable, colourful lightweight luggage for mainstream leisure travellers.

Samsonite vs American Tourister: design

Generally speaking, Samsonite issues business-orientated luggage that’s designed to be tough and look professional, whereas American Tourister focuses more on bold colours and innovative designs. However, that’s not to say that Samsonite luggage looks boring. For example, its new Samsonite X Diesel collection (comprising spinner suitcases, laptop backpacks and weekend bags) is a team-up with Diesel featuring a unique with transparent casing fading into black, complete with eye-catching lime green accents. American Tourister’s latest is Airconic , a stylish spinner in five different colours that’s the brand’s lightest ever hardside suitcase. However, while Samsonite’s X Diesel is something different, American Tourister already has suitcases in every colour you can think of, and its products are very often expandable.

Samsonite vs American Tourister: popular ranges

Samsonite

(Image credit: Samsonite)

1. Samsonite Darts Spinner

Price: £189

Sizes: 55cm

Volume: 36L

Weight: 2.6kg

Wheels: 4

Colours: White or Petrol Blue

(Image credit: Samsonite)

2. Samsonite Lite-Box Alu

Price: £540/£595/£650

Sizes: 55cm/69cm/76cm

Volume: 40L/71L/91L

Weight: 4.7kg/5.9kg/6.7kg

Wheels: 4

Colours: Aluminium

(Image credit: Samsonite)

3. Samsonite Cosmolite Iridescent Spinner

Price: £375/£449/£485/£500

Sizes: 55cm/69cm/75cm/81cm

Volume: 36L/68L/94L/123L

Weight: 1.8kg/2.5kg/2.8kg/3kg

Wheels: 4

Colours: Iridescent

(Image credit: Samsonite)

4. Samsonite Neopulse X Diesel

Price: £299/£309/£329/£349

Sizes: 55cm/69cm/75cm/81cm

Volume: 38L/74L/94L/124L

Weight: 2.78kg/3.49kg/3.88kg/4.67kg

Wheels: 4

Colours: Black/Yellow

(Image credit: Samsonite)

5. Samsonite Proxis Biz laptop backpack

Price: £149/£159

Sizes: for 14-inch/15.6-inch laptop

Volume: 12L/18L

Weight: 0.9kg/1.1kg

Colours: Silver, Black, Petrol Blue, Honey Gold

(Image credit: Samsonite)

6. Samsonite Magnum

Price: £175/£195/£205

Sizes: 55cm/69cm/75cm

Volume: 38L/80L/104L

Weight: 2.5kg/3.8kg/3.9kg

Wheels: 4

Colours: Rust Red, Dark Blue, Black, Caribbean Blue, Dusty Green, Soft Rose

American Tourister

(Image credit: American Tourister)

1. American Tourister Airconic

Price: £115/£125/£135

Sizes: 55cm/67cm/77cm

Volume: 33.5L/67L/101L

Weight: 2kg/2.7kg/3.2kg

Wheels: 4

Colours: Cool Grey, Living Coral, Purist Blue, Onyx Black, Midnight Navy

(Image credit: American Tourister)

2. American Tourister Triangolo Spinner

Price: £135/£149/£159

Sizes: 55cm/67cm/76cm

Volume: 35L/57L/97L

Weight: 2.49kg/3.41kg/4.19kg

Wheels: 4

Colours: Halo Blue, Onyx Black, Rose Gold

(Image credit: American Tourister)

3. American Tourister Alumo

Price: £345/£395

Sizes: 55cm/67cm

Volume: 34L/64L

Weight: 4.3kg/5.3kg

Wheels: 4

Colours: Silver, Coral, Lime, Blue, Pink

(Image credit: American Tourister)

4. American Tourister Soundbox Spinner Expandable

Price: £119/£135/£149

Sizes: 55cm/67cm/77cm

Volume (expandable): 35.5-41L/71.5-81L/97-110L

Weight: 2.6kg/3.7kg/4.2kg

Wheels: 4

Colours: Jade Green, Bass Black, Midnight Navy, Lightning Pink, Golden Yellow, Coral Red, Purple Orchid, Hot Pink

(Image credit: American Tourister)

5. American Tourister Eco Wanderer

Price: £109/£125

Sizes: 67cm/79cm

Volume (expandable): 73.5-81L/113-121L

Weight: 3.2kg/3.7kg

Wheels: 4

Colours: Black, Navy, Grey

(Image credit: American Tourister)

6. American Tourister Flylife

Price: £119/£129/£139

Sizes: 55cm/67cm/77cm

Volume (expandable): 35.5-41L/70-81L/100-114 L

Weight: 2.6kg/3.7kg/4.3kg

Wheels: 4

Colours: Petrol Blue, Sky Silver, Black, Lavender, Coral Pink, Soft Mint

Samsonite vs American Tourister: availability

As the first and second biggest luggage brands in the world, Samsonite vs American Tourister is not hard to come by. As well as being sold on the Samsonite website and the American Tourister website .

Both are sold on Amazon as well as by the likes of John Lewis, House Of Fraser and Selfridges and Walmart.

Samsonite has its own stores in Tottenham Court Road, London and Westfield London shopping centre in White City, London.

