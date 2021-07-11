Red Paddle Co launches super-lightweight, space-saving dry robe

Red Paddle Co has launched a new microfibre dry robe that's a whole load more compact and lightweight than alternatives. Dry robes are becoming an increasingly common part of outdoors kitbags at the moment – they're especially popular with fans of wild swimming, as they provide a convenient coverup while you get changed in the open air, as well as a quick way to get warm and dry after your dip.

The down-side of dry robes is that they're typically very big and bulky. The new Red Paddle Co robe offers a more compact alternative. It's made from microfibre – the material that most of today's best travel towels are made from, as a result of it being both lightweight, and able to dry both human bodies and itself extremely quickly.

The Red Quick Dry Microfibre Change Robe is made from super-soft suede microfibre, in the same roomy cut as Red's other dry robes, with a drawstring hood and large pockets for your hands. It comes in its own carry bag for easy transport and storage, is available in two colourways (grey with red trim and blue with aqua trim) and in adults and kids' sizes.

(Image credit: Red Paddle Co)

As the brand behind some of the very best inflatable paddle boards around (our Red Paddle Co Ride MSL review earned this SUP a perfect five stars, and it tops our best beginner paddle board ranking), we'd expect to see the quality and attention to detail translating over to Red's watersports accessories.

Being lighter weight, the Red Quick Dry Microfibre Change Robe is ideal for warm weather beach trips or summer SUPing where you don't want to add unnecessary pounds to your already hefty paddle board kit. It'll provide cover as you get changed, and keep the sun and wind off you when you're out of the water.

Of course, it's you do sacrifice the warmth you'd get with a bulkier dry robe. If you need something that'll see you through to cold-water swims in cooler months, you might be interested to hear that Red's Pro Change robe has also had an upgrade – it now features longer arms, and is softer, lighter and designed to pack down smaller.

(Image credit: Red Paddle Co)

The Red Paddle Co Quick Dry Microfibre Change Robe is available to buy now, with an RRP of £47.95 (adult version), £29.95 (kids version). Browse the full Red Changing Robe range here.